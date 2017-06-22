COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Transit corridor meeting planned in Huntington Park

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority conducts a public meeting from 10 a.m. to noon June 24 at the Huntington Park Community Center, 6925 Salt Lake Ave., to initiate environmental studies for the West Santa Ana Branch Transit Corridor, a new 20-mile light rail transit line that would link downtown Los Angeles with Southeast Los Angeles County.

The line would run from Los Angeles through Vernon, Huntington Park, Bell, Cudahy, South Gate, Downey, Paramount, Bellflower, Cerritos and Artesia following an abandoned railroad line.

Information: wsab@metro.net or metro.net/wsab.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, June 23

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Saturday, June 24

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Citizenship clinic: Representatives from the South Asian Network provide assistance for people applying for citizenship from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway. Participants also can receive a legal review of their application, study materials and a fee waiver application. Call the library to register and receive a list of documents to bring to the workshop. (562) 868-0775

Monday, June 26

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510.

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, June 27

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Wednesday, June 28

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Literacy event: More than 250 Lynwood students and their families engage in reading activities at the Lynwood Unified School District’s first scholastic literacy event at 4:30 p.m. at the school district’s office, 11321 Bullis Road, Lynwood. Participating students may take home up to three books provided by the district and community partners.

Thursday, June 29

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

Design class: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, offers an adult design class to create personalized magnets and greeting cards from 2 to 3 p.m. Light refreshments are provided by the Friends of Norwalk Libraries. (562) 868-0775

