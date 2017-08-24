COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Walk commemorates birthday of city of Los Angeles

The 236th birthday of the founding of the city of Los Angeles is observed Aug. 26 with the walk to Los Angeles beginning at the San Gabriel Mission, 428 S. Mission Drive, and continuing to the El Pueblo Historical Monument (Olvera Street) in downtown Los Angeles.

The walk begins at 6 a.m. and follows the trail the townspeople (los pobladores) followed in 1781 when the city of Los Angeles was first settled.

A special presentation takes place when the walk ends at Olvera Street and historic re-enactments are planned at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. at Placita Dolores.

The walk is sponsored by county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the city of San Gabriel, Los Pobladores 200, the city of Los Angeles, and El Pueblo de Los Angeles.

Shuttle buses return participants to the mission between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Information: (626) 308-2875.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Aug. 25

Support group: Senior citizens who have lost a spouse, family member or friend can share their experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive. The group is led by a trained professional from the Telecare Corporation. (562) 929-5580

Library market: A farmers market is open in the Bruggemeyer Library parking lot, 318 S. Ramona Ave., Monterey Park, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and flowers grown at California farms. Also available are hummus, breads and tamales, raw honey from Energy Bee Farms, peaches from Arnett Farms and a wide selection of Asian vegetables from Vu Produce of Fresno. (626) 307-1388

Painting instruction: A brush strokes and beverages event is planned from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Norwalk Cultural Arts Center, 13200 Clarkdale Ave. The event includes step-by-step instruction of a painting simple enough for attendees of all experience levels. The event is open to adults 21 and over. Cost is $25 per person. All materials are provided. (562) 929-5521

Summer street fest: Pico Rivera concludes its Friday night summer street festival from 5 to 10 p.m. on Mines Avenue between Rosemead Boulevard and Lindsey Avenue. The event features a variety of exhibitors, pony rides, face painting, jumpers, free kids crafts and strolling entertainment. Food and refreshments, including a beer and wine garden, are available for purchase. Rose City Rhythm, the Wise Guys and Poncho Sanchez perform.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Downey market: A farmers market offers fresh produce and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Downey Avenue between Second and Third streets in Downey. Parking is available in the city’s parking structure there or on marked spaces on surrounding streets. (562) 904-7284

Recycling event: A motor oil and oil filter recycling event is planned at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 722 S. Atlantic Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents may bring their used motor oil and oil filters for recycling and receive one free oil filter while supplies last.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Seafood festival: The Pico Rivera Sports Arena, 11003 Sports Arena Drive, hosts the first seafood and micheladas festival at 1 p.m. The event offers tasty tropical seafood dishes and adult beverages along with performances by several Spanish-language bands. For tickets, visit https://wl.seetickets.us/event/FESTIVAL-DEL-MARISCO-Y-MICHELADA-2017/348294?afflky=PicoRivera

Monday, Aug. 28

Bellflower market: A farmers market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simms Park, 16614 S. Clark Ave., Bellflower. Fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants, breads, sprouts, honey and more are available. (562) 866-7510

South Gate market: Harbor Area Farmers Markets sponsors a farmers market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Gate Park, Tweedy Boulevard and Walnut Avenue. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, fish, eggs, honey, baked items and gardens plants are available. (323) 774-0159

Junior golf: Youngsters from 7 to 17 may participate in the Pico Rivera Junior Golf Club at the Pico Rivera Golf Course, 3260 Fairway Drive, from 5 to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per week or $30 for the month. (562) 692-9933

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Farmers market: The Norwalk Committee on Aging conducts a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Excelsior High School south parking lot, on the south side of Alondra Boulevard west of Pioneer Boulevard. Fresh fruits, flowers, vegetables and fish are available.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Fresh produce: The Huntington Park Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and other items from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave. (323) 584-6218

Grocery store tour: PIH Health Whittwood Office, 15725 E. Whittier Blvd., conducts a community workshop on eating healthy that includes a grocery store tour from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. (562) 967-2890

Thursday, Aug. 31

Coloring club: The Norwalk Library, 12350 Imperial Highway, conducts a coloring club called Color us Happy from 1 to 2 p.m. Coloring is a no-pressure art form that helps people unwind from a day at the office. Materials are provided. (562) 868-0775

Saturday, Sept. 2

Labor Day picnic: State Sen. Tony Mendoza hosts his annual Labor Day Picnic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Artesia Park, 18750 Clarkdale Ave. Food and refreshments are provided as Mendoza provides an update on his legislative agenda to constituents of the 32nd state Senate District. (562) 860-3202

