Community, LAPD embrace new partnership with park event

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Members of the community surrounding Jackie Tatum Harvard Park came out in full force Sept. 9 to welcome new faces that will be tending to neighborhood business for the next couple of years. Through the American Heart Association’s Community STEPS program, created to spark dialogue and activity between residents and law enforcement personnel, the community enjoyed a full day of festivities.

The daylong event featured entertainment by Tommy the Clown and his Hip Hop Clowns, eating some good food and running foot races with members of the Los Angeles Police Department. The fair-like atmosphere was the official kickoff for the American Heart Association’s STEPS program at the park, which will receive the undivided attention of 10 LAPD officers who will be roaming the parameters of the neighborhood as part of the Community Safety Partnership (CSP).

Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson co-hosted the event in partnership with the American Heart Association.

“It’s the first of its kind in the U.S.,” Harris-Dawson said. “It’s a bonafide community-based policing program. It’s been recognized by [former] President [Barack] Obama,” “It’s been successful in housing projects throughout Los Angeles. Now we’re trying it in neighborhoods that are not a housing project.”

The basis of the partnership is to get both law enforcement officers and the community on the same page as it relates to public safety, crime in the neighborhood and forge a better relationship between the two entities. It won’t work, however, if there is a breach in trust and communication, Harris-Dawson said.

“It’s a community-safety partnership,” Harris-Dawson said. “Ten new officers are assigned here. They’ll be here for several years. Their jobs and their evaluations are based on how well they get to know the community. But it doesn’t work if the community doesn’t come out and get behind those cops and embrace those cops.”

The enticement for the community to come out included free blood pressure checks, cholesterol screenings, skill challenges in football, tennis and basketball, and the opportunity to talk with officers on a one-on-one basis.

Fitness was a big theme throughout the day. Dr. Jessica Sims, an American Heart Association board member and an emergency room physician, said the day was a first step in the right direction for the community.

“I think this is probably one of the most transformative events that I have been able to participate in,” Sims said. “The American Heart Association has done amazing things. I’ve witnessed some of the most amazing things that they’ve accomplished. As a physician, their teachings and the research that they’ve supported has been an integral part of my training.

“The next frontier is to apply what we already know to communities who are not using it at this point. We have not been successful in implementing the knowledge that already exists into the practices and the habits of this community as a whole.”

Sims said for the one-day event to translate into something with more of a lasting impact, will require more planning and organizing.

“When you have an event like today, it’s great. It’s motivational and it calls attention to some things to be addressed,” Sims said. “But the sustainability and the persistence, that’s where you move the dial.”

Lt. Emada Tingirides, who works out of the LAPD’s 77th Division Station, put herself front and center with community members, engaging in foot races and getting her dance swerve on as she grooved to the sounds of hip hop blaring from loudspeakers.

“This is an exciting day,” Tingirides said. “The fact that LAPD is here and being welcomed by the community for a program that’s called the Community Safety Partnership program is absolutely amazing.

“The fact that we have our council’s office, the mayor’s office in partnership with the Los Angeles Police Department to change how we police in communities, to get the officers to humanize and understand the communities that we’re working in, to get the officers to understand the culture of the communities we’re working in, and take that information and work in the community differently. … I have to tell you, it’s exciting.”