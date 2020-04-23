Community organizations feed the needy in South L.A.

By Kristina Dixon

Contributing Writer

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Food distributions for families impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic took place throughout the community April 17-20 providing hot meals, meats, vegetables, fruits, snacks and water.

Properly attired with face masks and practicing social distancing while working, volunteers provided drive-through and walk-up services in an orderly fashion for recipients.

City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson thanked everyone at his drive-through food pantry, which served 5,000 families at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

Harris-Dawson worked with Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, Labor Community Services, the L.A. County Federation of Labor, Los Angeles Police Department, the L.A. Regional Food Bank, Local 36 United Union of Roofers Waterproofers and Allied Workers, Safe Passages and Southern Girl Desserts on his giveaway.

“The community is in pain. With the loss of jobs, the community needs food and we’re here to accommodate that need,” said Ron Herrera, president of the county Federation of Labor.

Armando Olivas, executive director of Labor Community Services food and emergency program, said “This is our 13th distribution. We’ve been able to feed 20,000 families.”

Shoneji Robison, co-owner of Southern Girl Desserts inside the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza said, “It’s beautiful to be in a position to be open and give back to the community that has been so good to us. We’re happy to be apart of this.”

Capt. Billy Brockway, commanding officer of the LAPD’s Southwest Division, said “We’ll get through this together. We have to understand how difficult this is and work together as a community. This community is very strong, passionate and has a lot of pride. This is our opportunity to change the world.”

City Councilman Joe Buscaino teamed with the Eastside Riders Bike Club and Sisters of Watts to provide essential items and delivery services for their communities on the corner of 103rd Street and Compton Avenue in Watts.

John Jones III, founder and president of Eastside Riders Bike Club, said, “We felt a need to give back.”

“We know our community is always at the bottom of the list for receiving goods and resources, so it’s important that we think ahead,” he said. “Since March 16, we’ve been out here feeding the community with either a pancake breakfast or a sack lunch because we know the need is strong here in Watts.”

Keisha Daniels, founder of Sisters of Watts, said that a local Smart & Final store and a Grocery Outlet provided food for the giveaway.

Keith Johnson, executive director of Falcons Youth & Family Services of Gardena, said, “We have four Grab & Go locations, Monday through Friday. We do this for hungry kids who need decent meals. We cook our food from scratch.”