Community panel to decide on road safety projects

LOS ANGELES — City Councilman Mike Bonin revealed the members of a community panel that will evaluate a series of controversial road safety projects implemented in Playa del Rey.

The safety projects included the elimination of auto lanes on four key streets, and their recent implementation led to increased traffic and a significant public backlash that has led to two lawsuits and an online campaign calling for Bonin’s recall.

In response, Bonin announced in July that the city was putting the lanes back on the streets and also forming the Playa del Rey Safer Streets Task Force, whose 20 members he announced Aug. 18.

Bonin said the task force would begin meeting this week with the assistance of a professional facilitator and will have 90 days to make recommendations to the public, to him and to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

“Since the city made changes to the configuration of Culver Boulevard, Jefferson Boulevard, Pershing Drive and Vista Del Mar a few months ago, my constituents have made abundantly clear the need for further public participation and evaluation of all options for improving the neighborhood’s streets,” Bonin said. “We are fixing that. This panel will make recommendations — and the public will weigh in — on how best to make our streets safer and reduce dangerous collisions.”

The task force is comprised of no elected city officials and includes people both supportive of the lane reductions and opposed to them.

“I am hopeful that the task force will be an opportunity for neighbors of different perspectives to gather around a table and find common ground,” Bonin said. “I am confident everyone will agree safety is the top priority, and can work together toward that goal.”

Bonin identified the membership of the task force as: John Russo, a Playa del Rey resident and leader in Keep PDR Moving; Julie Ross, a longtime Playa del Rey resident and early champion of the road safety projects; Jim McCafferty, a Playa del Rey resident opposed to the lane reductions; Mike Monaghan, a Playa del Rey resident who supports the city projects; Nancy Brown, a resident of the Breakers at Westport Condominium Homeowners Association, which has filed suit against the lane reductions and Katie Clarke, a young mother from Playa del Rey who supports the lane reductions.

Other members are Brooke Eaton, a Playa Vista resident active with Keep LA Moving, which has sued the city over the projects; Marcia Hanscom, an environmental activist and Playa del Rey resident who supports the lane reductions; Lisa Schwab, owner of Cantalini’s Salerno Beach Restaurant on Culver Boulevard, and an outspoken critic of the lane changes; Ryan Wewers, a Playa del Rey resident and advocate for the projects; Kevin White, a Playa del Rey resident opposed to the projects; Jennifer Dakoske, a Playa del Rey resident and former head of the Alliance for a Regional Solution to Airport Congestion, who has been supportive of efforts to slow and curb traffic; and Liz Hall, owner of the Inn at Playa del Rey and chairman of the Board of the LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce.

The rest of the members include Pamela Mayer, of the Prince O’ Whales, a Playa del Rey business owned and operated by the Mayer family since 1972; Michele Cooley-Strickland, a Playa del Rey resident and member of the Neighborhood Council of Westchester-Playa; Greg Dina-Pham, a Westchester resident, graduate of Loyola Marymount University, and organizer of the Westchester Arts & Music Festival; Todd DiPaola, a Westside business owner and Manhattan Beach resident who has objected to the changes; Emilia Crotty, a pedestrian safety activist from LA Walks; Peter Flax, a cyclist from Manhattan Beach who has supported the lane reductions; and Dave Pedersen, a former engineer with L.A. County Public Works and a Manhattan Beach resident.

Restoration of some traffic lanes on Vista Del Mar in Playa del Rey began Aug. 21.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation said it will take two to three weeks to restore a lane in both directions on Vista del Mar.

One additional travel lane southbound from Waterview Street to Imperial Highway will be returned, and one additional travel lane northbound from Imperial Highway to Napoleon Street on will be restored, city officials said.

Parking spaces that had been added on Vista del Mar will also be removed.