Community partnership hopes to provide meals for needy

CULVER CITY — A partnership between local restaurants, the city and several civic organizations is helping to prepare and distribute nutritious meals to those in need in the community.

FeedCulver is a partnership coordinated by Vice Mayor Göran Eriksson, City Councilman Thomas Small, the Exchange Club of Culver City, the Culver City Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Business Association and local restaurants. The program hopes to provide up to 100 meals a day.

Akasha is the lead restaurant in the program. It creates and packages meals, which are delivered to volunteer organizations that then see that the meals reach people in need.

In addition to serving the needy, the program is designed to keep restaurants in Culver City open and their employees working.

The program is seeking donations from community members as well as names and addresses of people who could use a free meal.

The Exchange Club is managing all cash donations to ensure the money is used to cover the cost of food and preparation. Restaurants and catering businesses looking to participate can visit feedculver.org to find out how they can help.

Because of stringent health requirements, home cooks are not allowed to participate in the program at this time.

According to the feedculver.org website, the coronavirus and the mass effort to stop its spread has left hundreds of Culver City residents isolated and out of work while senior citizens and those with special needs have been disconnected from their support networks.

At the same time, local restaurants have seen business decline because they are allowed to serve take-out items only.

FeedCulver is designed to keep restaurants serving food and to make sure that it gets to isolated people who need it the most, the website said.

“These are difficult times and Culver City will navigate them the way we always have, with creativity, compassion and the community pulling together,” the website said.

Donations will provide “Grab and Go” meals delivered at no cost so seniors, shut-ins and needy families provided by local restaurants and other food providers while providing the additional benefits of keeping restaurant employees working.

For further information, visit feedculver. org.

