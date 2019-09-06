Compton Councilwoman Tana McCoy joins MWD board

COMPTON — City Councilwoman Tana L. McCoy has joined the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s board of directors as the city’s representative.

The announcement of McCoy’s new position with the 38-member board came Aug. 21 in a press release where Metropolitan Board Chairwoman Gloria Gray also welcomed McCoy.

“I welcome Tana McCoy to the board and I look forward to working with her,” Gray said.

McCoy, who represents Compton’s third district, takes over the seat previously held by former Councilwoman Janna Zurita.

McCoy said she is dedicated to making sure the voices of Compton residents are being heard.

“It’s no good being on the board if we’re not keeping our constituents informed,” McCoy said. “I want to make people aware of anything going in the world of water.”

The city of Los Angeles, Long Beach, Torrance, Fullerton, Beverly Hills and others also have representatives on the board. According to McCoy, Compton was among one of the first cities to join the MWD board when the institution began.

Other than providing information, McCoy hopes that she can inspire residents and children in the city to consider career opportunities within the water industry.

Noting that she wants to “expose children to careers in water” citing examples such as water engineering, water resources and environmental sciences.

This comes from McCoy’s personal experience working with water companies as she worked for the Compton Water Department as a senior administrative analyst for 10 years. She has also collaborated with MWD in the past through her positions with the city of Compton.

The MWD provides water for 26 public agencies to “deliver — either directly or through their sub-agencies — to nearly 19 million people living in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties,” according to the district’s website.

They import water from the Feather River in Northern California and the Colorado River while using their water systems such as “the Colorado River Aqueduct, 16 hydroelectric facilities, nine reservoirs, 819 miles of large-scale pipes and five water treatment plants.”

