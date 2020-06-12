Compton resident accuses sheriff’s deputies of beating

COMPTON — Dalvin Price has filed an official complaint with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for a videotaped incident of him being brutally beaten by deputies May 31.

The video has gone viral and has caught the attention of Compton Mayor Aja Brown and U.S. Rep. Nanette Barragan, who represents the city in Congress.

Brown held a press conference with Price June 10 where she announced the city is seeking to establish a law enforcement review board, which would give residents a method to file complaints against sheriff’s deputies.

Earlier, Brown asked Capt. Latonya Clark to remove the deputies who allegedly beat up Price from the streets and Compton residents held a peaceful protest June 7 demanding justice for Price.

Price is represented by Emanuel Thomas, an attorney with the Thomas Firm, based in Long Beach.

Thomas said that on the evening in question, Price was en route to his grandmother’s house and was not participating in protests. He was pulled over by sheriff’s deputies who accused him of participating in looting at a nearby CVS.

According to Thomas, Price is charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun. Deputies said a car attempted to hit one of the deputies. Thomas said Price wasn’t involved.

Barragan has also been vocal about what she called a disturbing video with deputies being too aggressive with residents in her district. Another video recently surfaced where deputies were recorded beating a man in the city of Lynwood.

“If it weren’t for the recording of these incidents by courageous people with cellphone cameras, it’s possible that no one would have seen them and they could have gone unreported,” Barragan said.

2UrbanGirls asked Barragan what could be done on the federal level to address policy brutality.

“I am an original co-sponsor of the Justice in Policing Act, which was introduced by the leadership of the Congressional Black Caucus June 8,” Barragan said.

The new legislation would make many reforms to police practices in America, including holding the police accountable in courts, changing the legal standard for acceptable force from “was it reasonable” to “was it necessary,” eliminating chokeholds, increasing transparency so officers cannot hide from their misdeeds if they change police departments, and officially making lynching illegal in the United States.

Price has filed a complaint in an attempt to get his life back on track. He is the father of three young children with another one on the way.

His complaint speaks of possible planting of evidence and deputies going to his home in an attempt to intimidate them.

“Price has been a security guard for the past several years,” his attorney said. “He was in the process of getting his gun license to be an armed security guard and now he feels that this has slowed, if not stopped, his movement forward.

“He wants criminal charges filed against the deputies and he also wants new legislation passed holding rogue cops accountable for their actions,” Thomas added.

Thomas said the next steps are to seek justice through the legal system both criminally and civilly and shed light on the truth about police brutality that continues to plague communities of color.

