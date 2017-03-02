Compton YouthBuild offers young people ‘a tool belt for life’

COMPTON — Many students involved with a local nonprofit already knew how to build a house. Now they know how to make it comfortable for living as well.

Because of a new partnership with Solar Gard, a company that makes protective window coatings, representatives came to Compton Feb. 22 and showed members of Compton YouthBuild how to install the film on the windows of their buildings.

The technology helps stabilize indoor temperatures and reduces the need for an artificial heating and cooling system, which in turn saves energy and protects the environment.

“They learned the science behind it and why it improves comfort,” said Compton YouthBuild founder Sarah Silva. “Students were interested that something so seemingly simple could have such an impact.”

Since the mission of the organization is to guide young people ages 16-24 in creating self-sustaining lives, Silva said she thought the lesson could have larger implications for their future.

“We want our students to see that construction isn’t just putting up lumber; it can take you lots of places,” she said, adding that window installation is an in-demand job.

Compton YouthBuild offers a construction program where students learn to build affordable housing with Habitat for Humanity, another partner. It also has a hospitality/culinary arts program as well as a track to earn a high school diploma.

“I love it,” said high school senior Tyion Milton, who is part of the construction cohort and is also earning a diploma through Compton YouthBuild. “It’s helped me with developing leadership skills and becoming more talkative.”

A friend’s father referred Milton to the nonprofit because “he knew I needed help getting a high school diploma and he thought it would put me on the right track.”

During his time at Compton YouthBuild, Milton helped construct townhomes and a playground, projects he said he enjoyed since they “went to kids who don’t have much.”

After graduation, the 18-year-old said he plans to attend college and earn a degree in business management with a minor in psychology. He said he recommends Compton YouthBuild for anyone looking for “a tool belt for life.”

In April, the nonprofit will debut a new initiative where students can study technology as it applies to the logistics field and the moving of goods and services, as Compton is a hub for traffic coming in from the Port of Long Beach, Silva said.

Silva, a former schoolteacher with the Los Angeles Unified School District, started Compton YouthBuild in 2013 with teaching colleague Kim Hughes. She said that as a classroom teacher, she was frustrated that she could only help with her students’ academic work, rather than focusing on their needs from a holistic perspective.

In the areas where she taught — the South Bay, San Pedro and Wilmington — students often came from low-income backgrounds and so faced issues in their environment that affected their learning, she said.

Since she quit her job to devote herself to Compton YouthBuild, Silva said the program has grown from 60 students in the first year to now 80.

Many have gone on to the building trades, and two are in the electrical union, she said. About 20 percent have gone on to post-secondary education, and 40 will receive a high school diploma this year.

Silva said partnering with organizations such as Solar Gard creates more awareness of opportunities and connects students to the wider world.

“It’s great for our young people to see that there are many others invested in their success, which is not something they see very often,” she said.