Concerns Over Carbon Monoxide in Police Vehicles Mounting

It is no secret that police work is dangerous; in fact, 93% of officers reported that they are more concerned now about the dangers of the job than they have been in the past, according to a Pew Reseach Center Survey. But officers are experiencing a new threat, this one coming from their own cars. According to police departments across the country, there has been an increase in incidents related to carbon monoxide poisoning since the beginning of 2017.

The area most affected seems to be the Austin Police Department in Texas, which has reported 10 such incidents this year, including five that necessitated treatment for possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

The damage that these carbon monoxide leaks cause can be two fold. First, there is a significant potential for lasting damage for the officers, similar to the ones Austin police Sgt. Zachary LaHood says he suffered in a recent lawsuit brought against Ford Motor Co.

The other risk is that these officers are in a direct position to cause direct damage to the public. LaHood, for instance, claims that as a result of the carbon monoxide, he lost consciousness behind the wheel and nearly crashed into a bus.

The Los Angeles area has experienced its own share of issues with their police vehicles and carbon monoxide. Newport Beach officer Brian McDowell also claims to have been rendered unconscious as the result of carbon monoxide, causing him to narrowly miss other drivers as he veered into the oncoming traffic lane, finally crashing into a tree.

McDowell has suffered a host of injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, dislocated shoulder, and fractured eye socket. Since the accident, McDowell has joined a number of others in a lawsuit against Ford.

The carbon monoxide leak is especially dangerous because there are no clear indications that something is wrong. An issue with a transmission will often be accompanied by a noise, vibration, fluid leak, or oil contamination, but carbon monoxide leaks are silent and have no apparent smell.

In Austin, police are trying to combat this by installing carbon monoxide detectors inside their vehicles. So far, these detectors have been able to identify 40 vehicles in the Austin fleet that were experiencing a carbon monoxide leak.

So far, there is no known cause for the leaks, although SUV drivers have complained that their vehicle smelled like exhaust when they used their air conditioning unit. While there is no evidence to support that connection yet, it would explain why these incidents are so heavily concentrated in warmer locations like Los Angeles and Austin. In homes and commercial buildings,

air conditioning units should be inspected twice per year, but car AC systems are rarely inspected at all. If the air conditioning is the culprit, police officers in southern and desert states could be at greater risk.

In order to combat this dangerous new phenomenon, federal highway safety officials have begun compiling data about these leaks, including the outside temperatures and if the air conditioning was engaged at the time to see if any conditions might increase the likelihood of a leak.

In the face of mounting concern, Ford continues to maintain the problem is not with their vehicles.

“We have investigated and not found any carbon monoxide issue resulting from the design of our Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles,” Elizabeth Weigandt, a spokeswoman for Ford, said to The Stataesman. “We know police modify these vehicles, which can contribute to exhaust-related issues. We have provided instructions to help seal these modifications and are ready to inspect any vehicles with this concern.”