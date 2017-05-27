Construction Of Inglewood Football Stadium Delayed Due To Heavy Rains

Developers have delayed construction on the much-anticipated Inglewood football stadium, which will eventually host the Rams and Chargers. The stadium was originally set to open for the 2019 season, a date that has been pushed to 2020 due to this year’s heavy rainfall, Los Angeles Times reports.

“The continuing rains really knocked us for a loop,” Bob Aylesworth, principal in charge for the Turner/AECOM Hunt joint venture that is constructing the project, said in a statement to Los Angeles Times. “It was a very unforgiving two months for the project. And speaking from a building perspective, it really couldn’t have come at a worse time.”

According to Los Angeles Times, the construction site had 12 to 15 feet of standing water during a critical point in excavation. Changes in environmental conditions, especially excessive rainfall, can be dangerous on construction sites. Softened earth threatens the structural integrity of these excavated areas. While the three classes of shoring (inclined, horizontal, and vertical) are designed to prevent this, even the best planning can’t stand up to the elements sometimes.

In a statement to Los Angeles Times, Rams Chief Operating Officier Kevin Demoff said that this delay is worth the eventual quality of the stadium.

“There’s a chance you could make up the time, but we felt it was better to make the decision now rather than approaching it in late 2018 or 2019, when we are well into the process of building the stadium,” he said. “This is a stadium that Angelenos, visitors and world-class athletes will celebrate for years to come, and we are committed to making sure this amazing venue is exceptional from the day it opens.”

The delay, however, does not only effect the seasonal opening date. The Inglewood stadium was chosen to host Superbowl LV in February 2021, La Times reports. This could be in jeopardy because of a rule that doesn’t allow a stadium to host the Superbowl in its first season. The stadium would need a waiver to get special permission, which could be worth it given the proven economic impact of the Superbowl. Sports Travel Magazine estimated that 27% of all 2012 trips were taken to attend a sporting event, with 90% for some sort of sporting activity. People attending the Superbowl, one of the biggest sporting events in the world, drew in $719.4 million for the entire state of Arizona in 2015.

Construction delays due to weather are events that the $900 billion United States construction industry is prepared to handle, as quality is usually the end goal. And some local fans may have the same mentality. In a statement to Los Angeles Times, season ticket-holder Tom Bateman said that he is more interested in a beautiful stadium than quick delivery.

“If that’s as long as it takes for them to get the stadium right, that’s fine by me,” he said. “I’d rather the stadium be in perfect condition when they open it, rather than have them rush to make a deadline … We’re looking forward to the new stadium, but if we waited this long we can wait a little longer.”