Construction to impact traffic on Florence Avenue

DOWNEY — Florence Avenue is crowded in both directions from the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, but will become even more congested in mid-February when the state Department of Transportation (Caltrans) reduces traffic to one lane in each direction from about Fairford Avenue west two miles over the Santa Ana (5) Freeway to the 605 Freeway. Currently the street has two lanes in each direction.

The lane reduction will last for the duration of the estimated 18-month project to widen Florence and the bridge that takes it over the Santa Ana Freeway to four lanes in each direction. However, after the first nine months a second westbound lane is expected to open.

Estimated cost of the project is $215.4 million, said John Yang, project manager of the Florence widening for Caltrans.

“It will be very chaotic in February until motorists find alternate routes,” he said in comments before the Downey City Council Jan. 10

One alternate would be for eastbound traffic to take Lakewood Boulevard south from Florence to Firestone Boulevard, then east to Woodruff Avenue and north to Florence.

Westbound traffic is expected to take a street in neighboring Norwalk north to Telegraph Road or Slauson Avenue and proceed west past the freeway, Yang said.

When completed, the bridge will be doubled in width from about 73 feet wide to about 140 feet, he added.

Widening of Florence and the bridge is needed to improve safety and traffic flow. It is separate from the ongoing $1.8 billion project to widen the Santa Ana Freeway from the current three lanes to about five lanes each way including a high occupancy lane from the Orange County border in La Mirada northwest through Santa Fe Springs and Norwalk to the 605 in Downey. That work is nearing completion in Norwalk and Santa Fe Springs, although work has just started on widening the bridge taking Valley View Avenue over the freeway in La Mirada.

Yang said a public information campaign is already underway to formally notify 60,000 residents in the construction area.

There will be advertisements in newspapers and the radio as well as online and community meetings will be established, he said.

Information on the Florence Avenue project is available online at www.my5la.com. Yang may also be reached by email at my5la@dot.ca.Gov.