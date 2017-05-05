Cooper becomes mayor as Culver City Council reorganizes

CULVER CITY — The City Council held its annual reorganization April 24, electing Jeffrey Cooper to serve as mayor and Thomas Small to serve as vice mayor.

Cooper had served as vice mayor for the past year under Mayor Jim Clarke.

“My one regret is that one year as mayor is not long enough to accomplish all of the major tasks I want to achieve,” Clarke said. “About the time you get the hang of the job, the job is over.

“So it is really good to have someone who has done it before, like Jeff Cooper. And, Thomas Small is coming in with new ideas and new energy, so I’m looking forward to seeing what they will do,” Clarke added.

Cooper shared some of the challenges and priorities weighing on his mind, such as revamping the city’s general plan, dealing with overflights from the nearby Los Angeles International Airport and the findings of the city’s Marijuana Task Force. He closed his comments by thanking his fellow council members for their commitment to serving the city.

“Whether we are agreeing or disagreeing, we always treat each other with respect,” Cooper said. “Everyone here has passion, but no one has an agenda. The City Council’s only agenda is to do the best for the city of Culver City.”

Cooper, who is in his second term on the council, also took time to praise his predecessor.

“Former Mayor Clarke has done tremendous work in helping Culver City become a ‘city of kindness,’ and that starts here on the dais.”

Mayor Cooper and Vice Mayor Small also will serve as chair and vice chair, respectively, of the city’s Financing Authority, Housing Authority, Parking Authority and the Successor to the Culver City Redevelopment Agency boards.

Small was elected to the council in 2016.

“Jim Clarke, Jeff Cooper and Meghan Sahli-Wells are tough acts to follow; the bar has been set very high,” he said. “This past year has been a tremendous learning experience for me. I personally want to thank Jim for the guidance and the example he has been for me. I am looking forward to a great year.”