Culver City Edition East Edition Herald American Lead Story Local News Lynwood Press News Northeast Edition The Press West Edition

Coronavirus cases surpass 20,000 in Los Angeles County

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services﻿ 929 Views

LOS ANGELES — On the day testing was ramped up at nursing homes in hopes of slowing the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19 cases surged past 20,000 in Los Angeles April 27, with another 900 cases announced along with more than two dozen additional deaths.

The number of deaths in Los Angeles County due to the coronavirus stands at 944, with Los Angeles County announcing 29 fatalities and Long Beach announcing two more.

Roughly 45% of the fatalities have occurred in institutional settings, primarily skilled nursing homes, according to the county, which instituted a revised testing program at nursing homes, testing all residents and staff regardless of whether they show any symptoms. Testing had previously been reserved only for people showing symptoms of COVID-19, a move that county officials now concede may have fueled the spread of the virus.

“Early on in this pandemic, we were all unaware that COVID-19 could be spread by people who were infected but did not have any symptoms, and this unfortunately has resulted in the spread of the virus even where everybody has been doing their very best to implement infection-control measures with the information that we had at the time,” Barbara Ferrer, director of the county Department of Public Health said. 

“So I apologize on behalf of all of us for not knowing enough at the start of this epidemic to take additional steps in our congregate living facilities to make sure we were doing everything possible to protect residents and staff.”

At least one COVID-19 case has been reported at 312 institutional settings in the county — including nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, shelters, jails and prisons, Ferrer said. There have been 423 deaths in such settings, the vast majority of them at skilled nursing facilities, she said.

The continuing increases in cases and deaths in nursing homes prompted the county’s health officer to issue a revised order April 24 applicable to all licensed “congregate health care,” or long-term care, facilities.

The order bars non-essential visitors to such facilities, allowing only essential workers to enter.

“It suspends all communal dining and activities … to make sure that there’s ample distancing among the residents who reside there,” Ferrer said. “Staff will be required to always wear surgical masks and to use personal protective equipment when it’s appropriate. And residents will also need to wear surgical masks or cloth face coverings when they’re outside of their personal room.”

With 900 new cases reported April 27, the total in the county rose to 20,423. Included in that figure are 118 homeless people, 68 of whom were housed in some type of shelter. The county has been dealing with an outbreak at the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, where more than 50 people have tested positive.

Ferrer said there have been 1,968 cases among health care workers in Los Angeles County, an increase of 527 since last week. Eleven health care workers have died in the county — all between March 28 and April 21 — with the majority occurring among staff at nursing facilities. Nurses account for 43% of all of the COVID-19 cases among health care workers.

Ferrer again lamented the elevated mortality rate from COVID-19 among certain ethnic groups, most notably the black community. Of the 942 people who have died from the illness, race/ethnic data was available for 865 of them, with 37% of them Latino, 28% whie, 18% Asian, 14% black and 1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.

When compared to the overall population, the numbers show that in the black community, the mortality rate from the coronavirus is 13.2 for every 100,000 residents. The rate is 9.8 per 100,000 residents among the Latino community, 7.9 among Asians and 5.7 among white residents.

She also said communities with high rates of poverty had three times the rate of deaths for COVID-19, at 16.9 deaths per 100,000 people.

“This data is deeply disturbing and it speaks to the need for immediate action in communities with disproportionately high rates of death,” Ferrer said.

She said such actions includes increased testing and providing better access to health care resources.

Ferrer said the county is putting online an interactive “dashboard” that includes data about testing, cases and deaths by city/community. She said it is being provided in hopes of giving people “a deeper understanding of how COVID-19 is affecting L.A. County.”

Wave Wire Services

P3 Wave Staff

Related Articles

Advocates for youth
News Regional

Don’t color them bad

Posted on Author Kiara Harris-Mendel, California Black Media

At the tender age of 16, Beron Thompkins is well into the second act of an already-eventful life. As is the case with too many black male teenagers, Thompkins is over-familiar with the criminal justice system. His rap sheet is littered with accusations of serious crimes like burglary and grand theft, but his intimate knowledge Read More…
Lead Story National & World News

Woman gets library card 73 years after she was denied book

Posted on Author Faith Karimi and Dave Alsup, CNN

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina — More than seven decades ago, Pearl Thompson wanted to check out a book from a North Carolina library. But she was told no, because she is black. A county library official changed that Thursday, years after the 1942 incident during the days of racial segregation. Thompson, now 93, was a Read More…
Culver City Edition Local News

New park opens along banks of Ballona Creek

Posted on Author Wave Staff

WEST LOS ANGELES — Continuing the renaissance of Ballona Creek, a new park has opened along its banks here. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas dedicated the $4.2-million Milton Street Park Feb. 5 next to a segment of the trail and bike path along the Ballona Creek, home to many varieties of wildlife and vegetation. “For decades, Read More…