Coronavirus fear spreads in Asian communities

Alhambra cancels Lunar New Year weekend celebration

ALHAMBRA — As fear about the coronavirus spreads — much faster than the disease itself — nearly 14,000 people have signed an online petition, urging the Alhambra Unified School District to cancel all classes until the outbreak ends, it was reported Feb. 4.

Officials say the movement is just part of a hysteria sweeping across the San Gabriel Valley, especially among the large Asian community, one full of conjecture and rumors, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.

“The virus has already made a name for itself by killing many individuals in China as well as spreading to other countries at a rapid pace,” the Change.com petition reads. “There have been cases in Orange County and there is a suspicion of a case of this virus in Alhambra.”

But Toby Gilbert, a spokeswoman for the district, said there are no plans to cancel classes. She also dispelled a student-spread rumor that the district bans facemasks. It doesn’t, but it also does not recommend wearing them because masks are not effective in preventing sicknesses, according to the Tribune.

“We believe that petition and those that are signing it are basing their information on false rumors and are scaring themselves by not getting fact-based, science-based information,” Gilbert told the Tribube in a phone interview Feb. 3.

Without a declaration of an emergency, Superintendent Denise Jaramillo does not have the authority to close the schools because students must attend 180 days of instruction each academic year, Gilbert added. Neither the state, the Los Angeles County Office of Education or the county Department of Health have declared an emergency.

Only two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Southern California, one in Los Angeles County and the other in Orange County. Those came on Jan. 26, and while there since have been three new confirmed cases in Northern California, there are no new confirmed cases in the Southland.

The county Department of Health recently said: “In L.A. County, as in counties across the U.S., the threat to the general public for contracting novel coronavirus remains low.”

The city of Alhambra canceled its Lunar New Year celebration, one of the biggest events of the year for the Chinese community, amid fears about coronavirus.

The decision to nix the event, scheduled for last weekend, affected thousands of celebrants and more than 200 vendors, Felix Guo, senior vice president with Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc., told ABC7.

The radio station partners with the Alhambra Chamber of Commerce to host the annual gala.

Guo, who is also a radio host, says there is constant talk about coronavirus.

“On Chinese social media, there’s nothing else but the talk of the coronavirus,” Guo said. “Some are fake news. But they successfully created some kind of level of panic and fear, Guo told the TV station.

Guo said the vendors were on board with the decision. “They told us that this is the right thing to do.”

The county’s top public health official stressed Feb. 4 that there remains only one case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County, hoping to counter misleading information stoking fear in some communities.

“There is a lot of fear and misinformation,” Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors, adding that her department is putting a system in place that “protects everyone without stigmatizing anyone.”

Supervisor Hilda Solis said some people were circulating petitions to close schools and misinformation about the virus, using the county logo and other official insignia.

“It is clearly stirring up fear, racial bias,” Solis said of the concern about the virus that was first identified by the Chinese government on Dec. 31, when authorities indicated an unknown pneumonia variant was impacting residents of Hubei province.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger — who joined Solis in attending a parade in Chinatown Feb. 1 to celebrate the Lunar New Year — said she worried about Chinese residents being targeted in dangerous ways.

“I would ask the public to act responsibly. Do not profile,” Barger said.

Ferrer stressed that the numbers of patients remains low in the U.S., with 11 confirmed cases nationwide. Of those, six are in California, including one each in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

“We still only have one case and that one case is a traveler who lives in Wuhan city,” Ferrer said. “There’s no reason for schools to close. There’s no reason for that level of panic.”

Nine of the U.S. patients were exposed in Wuhan and two had “very intimate contact” with other patients, according to Ferrer.

Globally, more than 20,000 people have contracted the coronavirus and 427 people — two of them outside of mainland China — have died as a result.

“It’s scary what’s happening in China, but that’s not what’s happening in L.A. County,” Ferrer said.

She walked the board through the federal directives issued by the White House Jan. 31, which Ferrer said she believed were appropriate steps to contain the virus.

No foreign nationals from any country who have recently traveled to China are now allowed entry to the U.S.

U.S. citizens and their close family members who travel here from China are only allowed to travel through one of 11 airports nationwide, including LAX, where they are screened into one of three groups.

Those with symptoms of respiratory illness or fever — a very small number, according to Ferrer — are transported to a medical facility for further screening and testing.

Those who have been in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, or who have had close contact with someone else with the virus are subject to mandatory quarantine at one of four American military bases, including March Air Reserve Base in Riverside.

Riverside County health officials said a passenger traveling through Los Angeles International Airport Feb. 3 has been quarantined at March — which is separately housing 195 Americans who returned last week on a flight from Wuhan — and will remain there until Feb. 6.

U.S. citizens traveling from anywhere else in China who have not had close contact with the virus and show no symptoms are allowed to proceed to their final destination, where they are actively monitored by the local health department and told to stay away from the general public.

Ferrer said her department was advising schools and employers to accommodate those people, allowing them to work and study at home during what amounts to a self-quarantine for 14 days. County workers are helping arrange for food and other necessities.

“We are trying to minimize economic hardship,” Ferrer said. “They are not quarantined however. They are just asked to exclude themselves from public activities.”

In response to questions from the board, Ferrer said testing for the virus can only be done in Atlanta at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, creating long lead times, but testing protocols will be rolled out to L.A. County and other public health labs across the country. She expected local testing to be available in roughly two weeks, but only at such labs, not at a doctor’s office.

The Department of Public Health also is working to inform city officials, universities, school districts and other groups seeking guidance on how to respond.

Wave Wire Services