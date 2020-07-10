Coroner’s office confirms teen was shot five times in the back

LOS ANGELES — An 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy near Gardena was shot five times in the back, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, which labeled his death a homicide in an autopsy report released July 10.

The official autopsy report confirms details included in an independent medical examination commissioned by Andres Guardado’s family and released July 8.

The county coroner’s office autopsy of Andres Guardado — whose full name was listed as Andres Guardado Pineda — had been placed on a security hold by the Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said earlier that investigators were still trying to identify and interview witnesses, and releasing the report might compromise the investigation into the June 18 shooting.

But Los Angeles County Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner Dr. Jonathan Lucas said in a statement that he decided to release the report “after careful thought and deliberation.”

“In doing so, I have given careful consideration to the major variables in this case — supporting the administration of justice, as well as the public’s right to know,” Lucas said in his statement.

“I do not believe that these are mutually exclusive ideals. Both are important, particularly amid the ongoing national discussion about race, policing and civil rights. I believe that government can do its part by being more timely and more transparent in sharing information that the public demands and has a right to see,” Lucas said.

Guardado was fatally shot around 6 p.m. June 18 near the 400 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard by Deputy Miguel Vega, whose partner Deputy Chris Hernandez was also at the scene but did not open fire.

Sheriff’s officials have said the patrol deputies were at the scene in a marked vehicle when Guardado pulled out a handgun, then began running.

Deputies chased him and caught up with him in an alley, where the shooting occurred.

Guardado was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff’s officials said a weapon was discovered at the scene — an unregistered .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol with a polymer frame and no serial number, a Smith & Wesson slide and a prohibited 15-round Glock magazine. Officials have said there is no evidence Guardado fired any shots.

His shooting has sparked waves of protests and demands for the firing and prosecution of Vega.

The coroner’s report noted that in addition to the five fatal gunshots to the back, Guardado also had two graze wounds on his forearms “along with other secondary fragment wounds.” The report labeled the death a homicide, meaning he was killed by another person.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said July 8 the deputy who fired the fatal shots still had not been interviewed by investigators.

Villanueva said he could not offer an opinion on the shooting until the homicide investigation is completed.

Cmdr. Chris Marks, who oversees the sheriff’s Detective Division Headquarters, said Hernandez, the deputy who didn’t fire a weapon, has been interviewed by investigators. He said officials were hoping the deputy who shot Guardado would issue a voluntary statement.

“This is a criminal investigation, so all persons that are going to be interviewed are entitled to the Fifth Amendment, and deputies are no exception to this, so they provide a voluntary statement,” Marks said.

“We’re not in an administrative investigation at this time, so we cannot compel the statement. We’re relying on that deputy to provide a voluntary statement.”

Marks said investigators determined that the deputy fired a total of six shots. Cameras seized at the scene did not contain any video recording of the shooting, Marks said.

At attorney for Vega, the deputy who fired the shots, told the Los Angeles Times in a statement July 8 that Guardado ignored multiple commands to stop while he was running from the deputies, and that Guardado pulled out a gun during the chase.

Attorney Adam Marangell said Guardado then turned around and raised both arms, still holding the weapon. Guardado eventually put the firearm down then got on the ground, face-down, but the gun was still near his right hand, the attorney told The Times.

According to Marangell, Vega holstered his gun and approached Guardado to put him in handcuffs, warning him, “Don’t reach for the gun.”

But Guardado reached for the weapon, prompting Vega to open fire, Marangell said.

The attorney told The Times that the findings of the family’s autopsy “do not alter in any way the ultimate fact that Deputy Vega acted properly and lawfully.”

Tom Yu, an attorney for the second deputy, Hernandez, told The Times his client saw Guardado pull out a weapon while running and eventually saw him start to get on the ground under orders from Vega. When the shots rang out, Hernandez had only a partial view of Guardado, Yu said.

Relatives have said Guardado was working as an informal security guard for an auto body shop in the area, and was doing so when he was approached by the deputies.

“The Guardado family, and their attorneys, believe that the preliminary findings from the second autopsy prove that Andres’ death was, without a doubt, the result of unjustified police violence against an innocent young man,” according to a statement from the family’s lawyer issued earlier this week.

Following the release of the independent autopsy July 8, Guardado’s parents, Ciristobal and Elisa Guardado, issued a statement saying: “These findings confirm what we have known all along, which is that Andres was unjustifiably killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy. Andres was a good boy, he was our son and he had so much life ahead of him.

“Our son did not deserve to die this way,” the statement continued. “We understand that there is still a long way to go, but we are going to continue to keep fighting for justice for Andres.”