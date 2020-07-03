COVID-19 testing sites unfriendly to walk-up traffic

LOS ANGELES — As a pandemic loomed, local health officials and government leaders scrambled to set up an accessible testing system, devising a series of drive-through coronavirus testing sites around Los Angeles County.

In early May, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti made his city the first in America to offer widespread free testing to all county residents, regardless of whether they have symptoms. With only a few sites initially, testing has since been expanded to 90 locations, many of them drive-through. That setup, combined with fewer sites in lower-income areas, has limited access for many who need testing the most, some experts say.

A young woman who asked to be identified only as Denise said she was unable to get tested at the USC Keck School of Medicine in May because she does not own a vehicle and the testing site had no provisions for walk-through tests. She left discouraged, without being tested.

“I think it [the drive-through requirement] has been extremely harmful and is contributing to higher infection rates,” Denise said. “It’s ironic. A lot of us are part of more vulnerable populations, such as the elderly or disabled, and would probably greatly benefit from testing, but since we can’t drive, we can’t even get to the tests.”

The coronavirus is hitting low-income, non-white communities the hardest. According to data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the mortality rate from COVID-19 for Black and Latino residents is twice that of white residents.

The same data said that communities in L.A. with high poverty had almost four times as many deaths per 100,000 persons as areas with the lowest rates of poverty.

As the coronavirus has spread, the infection and death rate has risen drastically among minority communities, including in Boyle Heights, where the population is overwhelmingly Hispanic, said Dr. Ilan Shapiro, medical director of Health Education and Wellness at the AltaMed clinic in Boyle Heights.

“I’m seeing more affected communities of color, not just because they are getting sick, but because they are the ones who are getting sicker, getting hospitalized and dying,” Shapiro said.

While testing sites have been added, many locations, such as the site at Dodger Stadium, which processes up to 6,000 tests a day, are drive-through only. Residents show up in a car, receive testing materials in a bag, administer their own test, and drive off. Testing results are analyzed in off-site laboratories and residents generally receive results within a few days.

But the requirement to arrive in a vehicle for drive-through sites is an impediment for many residents seeking testing, said Dr. Travis Longcore, an associate adjunct professor at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. In places like South Los Angeles and Huntington Park, Longcore said that there are often no testing centers within a feasible walking distance.

The lack of nearby testing in such regions specifically impacted lower-income non-white populations the most, he added.

Exacerbating the challenge of proximity is that many families in these communities do not own a car and instead rely on public transit, Longcore said.

“In an economic context where many residents can’t afford a vehicle, a drive-through won’t work for those people. Additionally, some households have one vehicle, where there’s a person who is an essential employee who needs to get to work so that makes it difficult as well,” he added.

In addition to the barrier to testing created by drive-through requirements, Dr. Longcore said that the sheer lack of walkable testing sites for many in low-income minority communities has restricted access for those accustomed to relying on public transportation. Not only is getting to testing locations difficult for such a persons but taking the bus can often prove an added health risk for exposure to the coronavirus, Longcore said.

“A large proportion of Los Angeles is public transit dependent,” he said. “This becomes especially problematic when there’s additional risk to taking public transportation. You have people who don’t wear masks on buses because they’re ideologically opposed or just not engaged, so this just adds to the risk for those trying to get tested.”

Denise said that she was uncomfortable with the prospect of taking public transportation to get tested when doing so might expose her, and by extension her family, to infection.

“Public transportation is even less of an option now for people, too,” she said. “If one is already more at risk, being on a bus or train with a lot of other people who may or may not be respecting social distancing and mask rules isn’t the best idea.”