Crenshaw Farmers’ Market resumes operation

BALDWIN HILLS — Business was back to normal at the Crenshaw Farmers’ Market May 23.

After being closed for six weeks due to COVID-19 regulations, the market reopened with the help of Sustainable Economic Enterprises of Los Angeles, Color of Change (the nation’s largest online racial justice organization), and the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza management giving shoppers the chance to purchase their favorite produce again.

The market operates Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the promenade area in front of the Cinemark Theatre.

Major Microgreens owner Angelita Muhammad, who sells radishes, broccoli and wheatgrass, was happy to be back. “I love my community that supports me and I love to support and educate them about microgreens,” she said.

Dee Ingram of Windsor Hills, who bought a large bag of cherries, was glad the market had returned.

“I come to the Crenshaw Farmers’ Market to support the neighborhood,” she said. “I’m glad it’s open. Anything to support our community I’m here for.”

To alleviate some of the financial hardships from the pandemic, new benefits and essential programs were created. The Pandemic EBT card was created for families with children who are unable to take advantage of free lunch programs at schools. Families will get up to $365 per eligible child on their EBT card to use on food and groceries. The Market Match is an incentive program for families to double up on their groceries. Each dollar a customer spends from their CalFresh benefit, they get a voucher to spend on fruits and vegetables. Last year 16,000 people doubled their benefits at the markets.

SEE-LA fought hard to ensure the reopening of the Crenshaw Farmers’ Market.

“Our three markets on private properties closed down and people thought we left and wouldn’t come back,” said senior manager Marie-Alise de Marco. “Color of Change was instrumental in working to get Crenshaw reopened.”

Strict guidelines are still in place for the Crenshaw market. There are no artisan vendors, no hot food, no beverages and only prepackaged foods. Face coverings and social distancing are required.