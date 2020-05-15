Crenshaw Rail Line opening delayed

By John W. Davis

Contributing Writer

CRENSHAW — After months of construction delays, including redoing an underground portion of the line, the Crenshaw/LAX Rail Line is now on pace to open in 2021.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority held a virtual meeting May 7 to update community members about the $2.1 billion transit project.

Officials said construction is ongoing during the pandemic, as construction have been been deemed essential.

The project began construction in 2014 with expectations that it would open sometime this year.

The 8.5-mile light rail line will serve Leimert Park, the Crenshaw District, Inglewood, Westchester, El Segundo and surrounding areas.

The line will have a total of eight stations, with three underground, four at ground level and one aerial station near LAX.

The Crenshaw/LAX Line will eventually connect to LAX via a people mover being built by Los Angeles World Airports, the agency that operates Los Angeles International Airport.

Mark VanGessel, project manager for the rail line, said work on the Crenshaw/LAX Line is 95% complete.

“We’re at the last 5% of the project,” VanGessel said. “We want to make sure trains go through safely and minimize the impact to traffic.”

Project leaders believe the new line will provide an alternative transportation option to congested roadways. The mass transit project will also provide significant environmental benefits.

It also will be a catalyst for economic development, particularly in South L.A. and Inglewood as dozens of commercial projects including retail and residential developments are planned around the new stops in Leimert Park, Baldwin Hills, Fairview Heights and downtown Inglewood.

The Crenshaw/LAX Line will allow sports fans and concert-goers access to Inglewood via mass public transit.

However, the closest stop is about one mile from Inglewood’s emerging sports and entertainment district at Hollywood Park.

The city of Inglewood recently received a $95 million grant to go toward building its own elevated automated people mover that would connect the Crenshaw/LAX Line to Market Street, the Forum, SoFi Stadium and the proposed Clippers Arena.

A project overview said the line also will connect riders with employment opportunities throughout Los Angeles County.

Construction is expected to be completed this winter. After that comes the safety testing phase.

“We have to do several months of training (and testing before opening),” said Anthony Crump, the MTA’s interim deputy executive officer of community relations.

During the virtual meeting May 7, MTA officials answered a variety of questions from the public, including if the MTA would replace uprooted trees and repair damaged streets.

Officials said they are working with Destination Crenshaw to plant 800 new trees and that Crenshaw Boulevard between 67th Street and Exposition Boulevard would be repaired.

“Our focus is on making sure we get this right,” Crump said.

The MTA also will install bike lanes along Crenshaw Boulevard as an additional transit improvement.

“We’ve been working very closely with [the Los Angeles Department of Transportation] … looking at ways to speed up buses and trains,” Crump said.

Officials also said that a lot of different issues have caused project delays and not everything is a quick fix.

“Sometimes it takes some time to engineer … and solve that problem,” Deputy Project Manager Stephanie Leslie said.

None of the trains of the Crenshaw/LAX Line currently have WiFi, although that is something that could be added in the future. However, cell phone service will be available at all stations, including the three underground stations.

The Crenshaw/LAX Project is funded by Measure R, the half-cent sales tax approved by Los Angeles County voters in 2008.