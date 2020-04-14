Crossroads helps formerly incarcerated women transition

From the moment she took the reins as executive director of Crossroads Inc. 31 years ago, Sister Terry Dodge has wanted the organization to succeed for reasons that were and remain deeply personal.

Crossroads, which started in 1974, is a nonprofit that assists formerly incarcerated women in transitioning from prison to self-sufficiency.

Dodge took an interest because of her younger brother who was “always in trouble.”

“My brother, who was nine years younger than me, was in and out of prison for years,” Dodge said. “I would send him his quarterly package and some cigarettes. Eventually, I saw something change in him. He was serious about wanting to make a change in his life. When he decided to change, I looked to see what was available for people getting out of prison.”

Dodge, 68, said what she found was people who were always judging her brother on his past.

“I called professionals, chaplains and various organizations that were known for helping people who were incarcerated,” she said. “They kept asking why did he do this, and why did he do that and why no GED.”

For Dodge, the ordeal was incredibly frustrating.

“I’m the one who had stability and I was the one who was frustrated,” Dodge. “I can’t imagine what he was going through making those kinds of phone calls looking for help.”

It was at that moment that Dodge decided what her life’s mission would be. She would lead an organization that would not judge someone on their past, but would focus on helping them change their life.

“When I took this job, I didn’t know anything,” said Dodge, who has been a Roman Catholic nun for 48 years. “I knew nothing about reentry. Ignorance is bliss, I guess. I just knew this is what I wanted to do.”

What sold Dodge on taking the position was the fact that Crossroads “looked at the individual.”

“That was important to me,” she said. “To them, it didn’t matter what someone’s history was.”

Currently, Crossroads consists of two houses with six women in each house. When lifers are released, they are usually in their late 40s or early 50s.

The youngest person has been 19, the oldest was 88 and had been in prison for more than 20 years. The rules and regulations of the house break down to common sense or what Dodge calls, “Common courtesy living.”

“I don’t want people to live by the don’t, she said. “I want them to live by the dos.”

The women in the house take turns cooking dinner and doing chores. There are daily group sessions that start at 7:15 p.m. Generally, no one goes off the premises after group sessions.

They learn how to follow a schedule, as well as how to be on time. It is mandatory to be at dinner Saturdays and Sundays, which includes the women and the staff. Some passes are available to leave the facility, but the women must be home by 9:30 p.m.

“We don’t do for the woman what she is capable of doing for herself,” Dodge said. “When the women come here I tell them, ‘Until the pain of staying the same is greater than the pain of change, you’re not going to change.’ We want women to see change is possible.”

When a woman comes to Crossroads, she not only has to become acclimated to a new environment, she has to learn to take responsibility for herself.

“We give them programming material to help them think differently,” Dodge said. “It’s cognitive behavior therapy. To change the way you look at life can be a huge change in anybody’s life. I always tell the women to think differently. Do you look at what’s right, or do you look at what’s wrong?”

The women who come to Crossroads have to want to be there.

“She has to ask for it,” said Dodge, who has a master’s degree in feminist spirituality. “We do not take court-ordered situations. If she doesn’t want to be there, then Crossroads is not going to work.”

The most time anyone has done in prison before going to Crossroads is 39 years.

“For a woman to come to us, I would have to write a letter saying we guaranteed her a bed,” Dodge said. “The letter would be there when they go before the Board of Parole Hearings. You must have a place to go that is approved before you can be released. If not, you won’t be released because they wouldn’t be found suitable.”

Dodge has about 400 such letters in her file.

“People would ask to come here because of our reputation,” she said. “We were the only ones who would guarantee a place upon release.”

Dodge said when “lifers” come to the organization, it can be traumatizing for them.

“For someone who has been down a long time the cultural shock is quite significant,” she said. “When my brother was released the last time, he was unable to find a job. I would find jobs and take him there. One time he stopped in the doorway. He had reverted back to prison. The door has to be opened for you. He was in the zone of being told what to do.”

When someone comes out of prison, Dodge said, “Family is important, but family doesn’t know what’s going on inside of someone.”

That’s where Crossroads’ programming comes into play.

“Crossroads cares enough to give you the chance and the tools to be able to make choices for yourself,” Dodge said. “I tell the women, ‘I can’t want it more than you want it yourself.’”

When it comes to the wellbeing of previously incarcerated women, Dodge said everyone has a stake in the outcome.

“Why should we care,?” she asks. “Because it could be any one of us. I believe that you and I are no different. I see God in you. If I do, then how can I treat you any differently?

“These women are going to be in our neighborhoods when they get out. Most of the people in prison will get out. It’s the community’s responsibility to bring them back. This is not a faith-based organization. That’s just my own belief system.”

Dodge said even though religion plays no part in the operation of Crossroads, she prefers to use the title of “Sister.”

“People will stop and listen to a sister,” she said. “Terry Dodge not so much. There is that level of respect that gets you in the door. I love my work.”

By Darlene Donloe

Contributing Writer

