Culver City High wins Grammy award

CULVER CITY — The Grammy Museum has announced that Culver City High School has been selected a Grammy Signature Schools Enterprise Award recipient for 2017 for its quality music program.

“We are honored to receive this special recognition by the Grammy Foundation,” said Tony Spano, Culver City High School music teacher. “In order to provide the opportunities our students deserve, it takes a variety of support – from grants, fundraising and donations. It takes the school, district, Culver City Education Foundation and partnerships to help us sustain an active music program. With this grant, we can continue to be an innovative and challenging arts education program.”

The award will give $5,000 per year for three years to the Culver City High School music program to support the professional teaching artists who work with the music students in the Academy of Visual and Performing Arts. An additional $2,500 per year for three years will be available for field trips, festivals and other needs of the program.

Each of the schools selected for his honor was also given a full-tuition scholarship to Grammy Camp this summer, valued at $2,500. Spano and music faculty member David Brennan chose freshman Rowan Adams Waters to represent Culver City at the Grammy Camp.

“I am very grateful to Dr. Spano, Dr. Brennan and the Grammy Foundation for selecting me to go to Grammy Camp this year,” Waters said. “I am very excited and looking forward to everything that I will learn this summer. We’re very grateful to have the support of the Grammy Foundation to help continue what we’re doing in the music program.”

Other area high schools honored were Huntington Park High, Manual Arts High and Robert Fulton College Preparatory School, all in the Los Angeles Unified School District.