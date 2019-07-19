Culver City hires new transportation officer

CULVER CITY — The city has announced that Rolando Cruz will be the city’s next chief transportation officer. He is currently the chief operations officer of Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus.

Cruz began his career in public transportation in 1995 at Long Beach Transit, working in finance. Three years later, he became the fleet’s maintenance manager. In January 2008, he was named executive director and vice president of maintenance and infrastructure.

In November 2016, Cruz joined the city of Santa Monica Big Blue Bus as the chief operations officer.

He is a certified public accountant with a master’s in business administration degree and a bachelors in accounting degree from the University of Texas.

He is a graduate of the APTA leadership program in 2008 and is involved in multiple committees with American Public Transportation Association and California Transit Association. He is currently serving as a mentor in the APTA Emerging Leaders Program and teaches classes with the National Transit Institute on Transit Asset Management and Safety Management Systems.

It is anticipated that Cruz will begin his new position before the end of this month.

Wave Staff Report