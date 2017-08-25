Culver City to hold annual ‘party in the park’

CULVER CITY — The city’s annual “Party in the Park,” Fiesta La Ballona takes over Veterans Park Aug. 25-27 offering live performances, carnival rides and games, plus vendor booths showcasing local groups and artisan wares.

Weekend festivities also will feature pony rides and a petting zoo, a beer and wine garden, food trucks, a food court, an aquacade, an interactive sustainability booth and other special activities.

Opening ceremonies featuring remarks by Culver City Mayor Jeffrey Cooper and a special performance by the Actors’ Gang, will take place in the Fiesta Entertainment Tent at 6 p.m. Aug. 25. Admission is free.

Hours are 4:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 25, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 26, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 27.

Parking is available at Veterans Memorial Complex and Sony Pictures Studios, but to avoid parking challenges people planning to attend are being encouraged to bike, walk or take the bus to the event.

There will be musical performances and heritage dance presentations in the Entertainment Tent throughout the weekend.

The Friday and Saturday program will celebrate a century of American music and the Sunday schedule will include a diverse program of world music. On Aug. 25 a performance by Corey and His Cohorts as well as Fiesta-Palooza coordinated by Flynn Namala and Ryan Silver of the Blank Minds. Fiesta-Palooza showcases five local teen bands: Eliza, The Nerts, Leaving London, Mediocre and Street Play.

The performances Aug. 26, start at noon and will feature Street Corner Renaissance, Grupo Folklorico Macias, Fortunate Son, Grupo La Rosa, Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Ho’Aloha Polynesian Dancers, Corday Undercover, and On The Edge Dance Studio. Starting at 7 p.m., Fiesta La Ballona will present tribute band Hollywood Blonde in a two-hour dance party featuring top 40 hits.

The performances Aug. 27 start at 11 a.m. and will include Cali Rose & The CC Strummers, Orquesta Charangoa, Xorotroptzi, Crawdaddio, Brasil Cultural Center, Quitapenas, Ballet Folklorico de Claudia Jeanette, and The Fenians.

Stilt walkers, provided by Red Swan Entertainment, will intermittently rove the park Aug. 26-27.

In addition to live performances, many other attractions and activities will be available during fiesta weekend.

On Aug. 25, senior citizens can enjoy early bird dinners, between 4:30 and 6 p.m. Pony rides and a petting zoo will open Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. and at 11 a.m. Aug. 26-27 on Saturday and Sunday.

The Aquacade at the Culver City Municipal Plunge will be open Aug. 26-27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is a $1 admission fee.

The Culver City Rotary Club sponsors the Lucky Ducky Swim on Sunday afternoon. KCET will have an interactive kiosk at the fiesta Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. 6 p.m.

Those attending will be able to meet the LA Galaxy Star Squad from noon to 4 p.m. and the LA Kings Ice Crew from 4:15 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26. The Culver City Historical Society Archives and Resource Center, located within Veterans Memorial Building, will be open Aug. 26 and 27 from noon to 4 p.m. with exhibits featuring fiesta dresses and other memorabilia.

More information is available by visiting www.fiestalaballona.org or by calling (310) 253-6650.