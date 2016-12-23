Culver City man accused of assault

HOLLYWOOD — A man accused in an attack on a transient at a Metropolitan Transportation Authority station in Hollywood last week was charged Dec. 19 with felony assault.

James Anthony Hanson, 32, of Culver City, allegedly punched the 59-year-old homeless man in the face at the Hollywood/Vine MTA Station around 1 a.m. Dec. 13 without apparent provocation.

Hanson pleaded not guilty to assault likely to produce great bodily injury and an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury. He allegedly used his hands and feet as weapons in the attack.

He is due back in court on Jan. 3 to get a date for a preliminary hearing that will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

Deputies and paramedics responding to the scene didn’t find a victim, suspect or any witnesses who would speak to them, according to transit police.

But authorities later made contact with a witness who posted a video of the attack to his Facebook page.

Subsequent news reports about the attack prompted the victim, identified by police and prosecutors as a transient, to come forward. He made a report and was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that he suffered.

Transit authorities said the coverage also helped generate tips that ultimately led investigators to Hanson.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact investigators with the Sheriff’s Department Transit Policing Division Detectives at (888) 950-7233.