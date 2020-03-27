Culver City Edition Local News

Culver City offers free bus rides, rear door boarding

Posted on Author City News Service

CULVER CITY — Rides on Culver CityBus are free until further notice. The free service began March 19.

Culver CityBus is requesting that all passengers board using the rear door in order to limit interactions between passengers and bus operators. The front doors will only be used for riders who need support due to mobility devices, which require a lift to get inside the bus.

“These changes to service come as a response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and will allow both riders and operators to practice social distancing and still travel to and from home and work,” a city statement said. “These changes are being implemented by Culver CityBus in addition to on-bus hand sanitizers for both riders and operators and rigorous and increased sanitation efforts of every bus daily.”

Culver CityBus is also announcing service changes in response to the reduced ridership resulting from school closures and recommendations that the community work from home and practice social distancing.

Culver CityBus has implemented “existing Saturday service,” with additions to accommodate lines that are currently being utilized by the community.

The specific emergency service plan will operate beginning March 30, and until further notice. 

For weekday service, Lines 1, 3, and 4 will use Saturday service schedules; Line 2 will reduce full day service to peak hours only; Line 6 Local will use Saturday Line 6 service with additional trips during peak hours; Line 7 will use existing regular Line 7 service. Line 5 and Rapid 6 service is discontinued temporarily. Saturday and Sunday service on all remaining lines will remain as is.

The most updated information about Culver CityBus Service can be found on the new app, Next CCBus, where any future reduction or change in service will be updated in real time.Dial-A-Ride Paratransit is limiting services to only medical appointments and grocery pick-up.

From City News Service

