TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

CUlver City plans MLK Day celebration

Martin Luther King. Jr.

CULVER CITY — The city will host a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave.

The program is entitled “The Beloved Community: Justice, Faith, Hope.”

“Each year, the Culver City community gathers to honor and celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Mayor Jeffrey Cooper said. “Culver City is inspired by the work of Dr. King, who committed his life to the pursuit of equality and justice for all, and by his dedication to use peaceful means to teach social justice. I want to thank the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee and staff for organizing this event.”

The theme of the 13th annual City of Culver City King Celebration event centers on a philosophy of what makes a community thrive — justice, faith and hope. Activities include a community conversation with Frank Dawson, dean of career and technical education of Santa Monica College and director of the film “Agents of Change;” the Rev. Frances Wattman Rosenau of Culver City Presbyterian Church; and Lt. Troy Dunlap, the community relations officer for the Culver City Police Department.

They will be joined by Culver City High School’s Black Student Union President Sencere Watson and Associate Student Body Representative Zebida Abduselam.

The event also includes a dramatic rendition of King’s “I have a Dream Speech” by actor Gerald C. Rivers and a screening of Dawson’s film “Agents of Change.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Information: (310) 253-6675.

 

«
»

West

13 April, 2018

Inglewood schools try to fight through financial m…

INGLEWOOD — Almost six years after the state took over oversight of the Inglewoo…

13 April, 2018

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: City Year L.A. helps students…

City Year believes in the potential of all students, especially those from low-i…

Culver City

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

06 April, 2018

Kamlager wins 54th Assembly District seat

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Community College District trustee Sydney Kamlager is …

East

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

12 April, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Last week of free tax help off…

Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering the…

Herald American

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

12 April, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Last week of free tax help off…

Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering the…

Lynwood

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

12 April, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Last week of free tax help off…

Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering the…

Northeast

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

12 April, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Last week of free tax help off…

Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering the…

The Press

13 April, 2018

Overtime costs lead to Sheriff’s Dept. budget defi…

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is running a projected…

12 April, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Last week of free tax help off…

Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, is offering the…

Sections

Services

Contact Us

Los Angeles Wave

Phone Number: (323) 602-5720
Address: 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840
Los Angeles, CA 90010