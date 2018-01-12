CUlver City plans MLK Day celebration

CULVER CITY — The city will host a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave.

The program is entitled “The Beloved Community: Justice, Faith, Hope.”

“Each year, the Culver City community gathers to honor and celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Mayor Jeffrey Cooper said. “Culver City is inspired by the work of Dr. King, who committed his life to the pursuit of equality and justice for all, and by his dedication to use peaceful means to teach social justice. I want to thank the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee and staff for organizing this event.”

The theme of the 13th annual City of Culver City King Celebration event centers on a philosophy of what makes a community thrive — justice, faith and hope. Activities include a community conversation with Frank Dawson, dean of career and technical education of Santa Monica College and director of the film “Agents of Change;” the Rev. Frances Wattman Rosenau of Culver City Presbyterian Church; and Lt. Troy Dunlap, the community relations officer for the Culver City Police Department.

They will be joined by Culver City High School’s Black Student Union President Sencere Watson and Associate Student Body Representative Zebida Abduselam.

The event also includes a dramatic rendition of King’s “I have a Dream Speech” by actor Gerald C. Rivers and a screening of Dawson’s film “Agents of Change.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Information: (310) 253-6675.