Culver City resident honored by Special Olympics

CULVER CITY — Local resident Wendy Krieger has been honored by the Special Olympics Southern California with its inaugural Pier de Sol Humanitarian Award.

Krieger was honored Oct. 6 during the 23rd annual Pier Del Sol fundraising event at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier for her leadership and volunteerism within the Special Olympics organization.

Krieger began working with the Special Olympics of Southern California in 2004 after attending a Pier del Sol event. She later joined the organizing committee to co-lead the toys and games sub-committee. She has participated in and organized a team for every We Run the City race and provided support as a program facilitator and guest speaker for staff conferences.

As a volunteer leader, she also has lobbied members of Congress on behalf of Special Olympics at the 2018 Capitol Hill Day.

In addition to Special Olympics of Southern California, Krieger has supported the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America and Connecting to Cure Crohn’s and Colitis by completing two sprint distance triathlons and two charity half marathons. She also participated in a Greenberg Glusker Habitat for Humanity Day.

Her volunteer leadership extends to her family, with her husband, Jeff, and children, Ben and Deborah, being active participants with Special Olympics.

“Wendy Krieger exemplifies leadership in volunteering and is very much deserving of the Pier de Sol Humanitarian Award,” said Latrice McGlothin, community engagement officer at Kinecta Federal Credit Union. “She is a true humanitarian and is passionate about leading the way in supporting social causes.”

Krieger is the director of talent and organizational development at Kinecta.

In honor of her award, Kinecta Federal Credit Union will make a charitable contribution on behalf of Krieger in the amount of $5,000.

Pier del Sol is an annual day of fun at the historic Santa Monica Pier and Pacific Park. It is the only culinary festival fused with a backyard private Amusement Park experience, where attendees can enjoy an exclusive VIP brunch featuring mouth-watering tastings from more than 35 of L.A.’s top chefs and restaurants, entertainment, music, arts and crafts, games and unlimited rides at Pacific Park.

All proceeds from the annual Pier Del Sol event benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Southern California.

