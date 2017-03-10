Culver City school board seeks applicants to fill vacancy

CULVER CITY — The Culver City Unified School District is taking applications through March 10 for people wanting to be appointed to a vacant seat on the Culver City school board.

The vacancy was created by the resignation last week of school board President Sue Robins, who announced that her family was moving to Portland, Maine, later this month. Her term expires in 2018.

Provisional school board member applications can be found on the front page of the Culver City Unified School District website, and should be completed and dropped off to Rebecca Williams at the Culver City Unified School District Office by noon March 10.

The Culver City Unified School District school board will review applications and make a provisional board member appointment March 14.

Robins was elected to the school board in November 2013. She is a former Culver City Middle School science teacher and PTA president who also served on the Culver City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.