Culver City school district honors top citizens

CULVER CITY — The Culver City school board honored October Citizenship Award winners from around the district at its last board meeting.

Honored were: David Dumas from Culver City High School, Ryan Pongos from Culver Park High, Kennedy Wilson from Culver City Middle School, Aiden Barajas from El Rincon Elementary, Autumn Jessee from Farragut Elementary, Marissa Rodriguez from Linwood E. Howe Elementary, Guillermo Lopez from La Ballona Elementary and Sophie Hackman from El Marino Elementary.

The American Citizenship Award Program is designed to recognize students who consistently exhibit the kinds of behavior wanted in schools and in the community.

Examples of this behavior include participating in school and/or community service; showing a positive attitude toward classmates, school and community; displaying an understanding and appreciation of civic responsibility; possessing strength of character and the courage to do what is right; and promoting citizenship with school or community through other activities.