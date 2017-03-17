Culver City School District is fourth most diverse in nation

CULVER CITY — Niche, a website that helps parents discover schools and neighborhoods that are right for them, has named Culver City Unified School District the fourth most diverse school district in the country.

Using a wide variety of statistics, Niche’s 2017 Most Diverse School Districts rankings are based on analysis of demographic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with reviews from students and parents.

The rankings assessed 7,719 public school districts across the country using a student racial diversity index, parent and student surveys on culture and diversity, gender diversity and more.

“We know, and live, the diversity of our schools and community each and every day,” Culver City Superintendent Josh Arnold said. “But how are we really able to understand just how our diversity stacks up in comparison to other districts and contexts across the region, state, and country?

“The ranking, … at minimum affirms the value we place on our differences and the beauty of our teaching and learning experiences together.”

Students in the district are 51 percent male and 49 percent female. The ethnic breakdown of district students is 39.6 percent Latino, 26.1 percent white, 16.1 percent African-American, 12.2 percent Asian, 5.4 percent multi-racial, 0.4 percent Pacific Islander and 0.3 percent Native American.

The district has always celebrated its diversity, Arnold said. The district was the first in the nation to create a Spanish immersion program and among the first to create a Japanese immersion program.

Culver City High School offers a variety of student clubs and organizations that celebrate diversity, including the Asian Student Union, Black Student Union, Intercultural Student Union, Latinos Unidos, Korean Culture Club, Multi-Ethnic Club, Muslim Student Association and more.

“Here’s the thing about diversity — you can’t really teach it, you just have to live it,” Arnold said. “Fortunately for all of us, being diverse is more than just our reality in Culver City Unified, it’s a responsibility we take seriously and couldn’t be more proud of.”