Culver City school district looking for new superintendent

CULVER CITY — The Culver City school board has announced that Superintendent Josh Arnold has left his post a year after taking the job.

In a statement issued June 14, the school board said it was decided that Arnold and the board did not share the same vision of leadership for the district.

Leslie Lockhart, assistant superintendent of human resources, was named interim superintendent by the school board.

The school board said it will begin a search for a new superintendent immediately.

“As in past searches, we will request the community’s participation in the search process by asking for your input regarding experience, characteristics and qualifications for [the] next superintendent,” the school board’s statement said. “We will keep you apprised of the process and progress.”

Arnold had been hired effective July 1, 2016 to replace Dave LaRose, who retired at the end of the 2016 school year.

Arnold had been serving as the assistant superintendent of educational services in the Los Alamitos Unified School District in Orange County.

At the time of Arnold’s hiring, then school board President Steve Levin said: “He is a terrific, charismatic, leader who will lead [the district] in the right direction, deepening our commitment to the values and strategies which make this a great school district.”

During his tenure in the district, Arnold set in motion several initiatives, including plans to install system-wide air conditioning, demolishing the non-operational swimming pool; pursuing total inclusion of special education students into the mainstream classroom, and establishing Makerspace classrooms in each of the elementary schools.

The school board said it was committed to pursuing those projects in the coming years. The board also praised Arnold for upgrading the district’s brand and image, particularly an extensive social media campaign called Culver Pride.

The new interim superintendent, Lockhart, has worked for the district since 1998 when she was hired as assistant principal of activities and discipline at Culver City High School. She also has served as principal at El Rincon Elementary School and as director of special projects before becoming head of human resources for the district in 2010.

Her husband, Bill, is a teacher on special assignment at Culver Park High School. They have three children: Sean, a student at Culver City High; London, a student at El Marino Elementary; and Kennedy, a Culver City High School graduate who attends the University of Chicago.

She thanked the school board for having the confidence to install her as interim superintendent and pledged to serve the best interests of the students in the district.

In the coming weeks, the school board will hire a firm to conduct a search for the next superintendent, establish the details of a community input plan, develop a timeline and finalize the search effort.

No time line was given for the search process.