Culver City schools receive national environment award

CULVER CITY — The Culver City Unified School District was among nine districts in the country to be honored as green ribbon school districts by the U.S. Department of Education.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Education Director Louisa Koch, director of the Campaign for Environmental Literacy James L. Elder and Director of the Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council Anisa Heming joined Assistant Secretary of Education Holly Ham in congratulating school district officials on the achievement at a ceremony July 19 in Washington, D.C.

The district was nominated by the California Department of Education for its extensive efforts in not only teaching environmental sustainability but also walking the walk to make the district itself more sustainable.

The recognition rewards schools and districts that demonstrate exemplary achievement in three pillars: reducing environmental impact and costs; improving the health and wellness of schools, students and staff; and providing effective environmental education that teaches many disciplines and is especially good at effectively incorporating science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, civic skills and green career pathways.

“Our district is working hard to foster a culture of sustainability,” school board member Kelly Kent said. “When people come to our campuses and see our solar PV arrays, award-winning custom designed sorting stations, Green5 banners and posters, they know the district embraces the responsibility to create a more sustainable world.

At the event, 45 schools and nine districts were honored for their efforts to reduce environmental impact and costs, promote better health and ensure effective environmental education.

In addition, nine colleges and universities were honored with the Postsecondary Sustainability Award.

Representatives from honored schools, districts and postsecondary institutions received sustainably crafted plaques in recognition of their achievements. Board member Anne Allaire and district Sustainability Coordinator Shea Cunningham represented the district at the event.

Those honored were selected from a pool of nominations made by 28 state education authorities, including 27 states and Department of Defense Education Activity.

The list of selectees included 39 public schools and six private schools.

Forty-four percent of the 2017 honorees serve a majority disadvantaged student body, 14 percent are rural and a third of postsecondary honorees are community or career and technical colleges.