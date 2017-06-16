Culver City students move forward educationally

CULVER CITY — Culver City pride was showcased June 6 at the 49th commencement at West Los Angeles College.

Many of the class of 2017 were graduates of Culver City High School.

More than 1,100 West L.A. College students earned a certificate or associate degree and close to 500 of them attended commencement ceremonies.

Among them were Lilli Keeve, Christina Gibson, and Jesús Reyes, all products of Culver City schools who will be transferring to four-year universities in the fall, having completed general education requirements at West L.A. College.

Keeve, an avid writer and film enthusiast, graduated from Culver City High in 2014. She recalls that after graduation, she wasn’t really sure what she wanted to do.

“I wasn’t ready to go to a regular university,” Keeve said. “Right out of high school in summer of 2014, I felt scared and nervous for what would come next.”

Keeve decided to enroll at West L.A. College. With the academic support of her counselors and student groups on campus, Keeve was able to excel academically. She worked as an English tutor in the library, pushing her closer to her goal of being a writer and filmmaker.

“It was a very informative and altering experience,” Keeve said.

In the fall, Keeve will be off to Portland State University to study English.

“I’m happy to be transitioning into the next phase of my journey but I couldn’t have done it without the kind and generous nature of West LA staff and faculty,” she said.

At Culver City High, Christina Gibson was a standout on the basketball court and in the shot put ring, but not so much in the classroom.

“I was good. Just good,” she said. “Not great or an overachiever. However, by me not being an overachiever in my class the same way I was in my sport, it made certain decisions (university choices) become extremely limited.”

Similar to Keeve, Gibson thought it was best to take time and sort out any issues or doubts close to home at West L.A. College where she continued to play basketball and flourished academically.

“Coming to West allowed me to grow and mature into a better student and athlete,” Gibson said. “It’s better to figure yourself out here at a community college first then to go straight into a four-year college or university with no plan. It’s a way better decision for your future and finances.”

Jesus Reyes’ story looks a lot different from the traditional student. Reyes’s first language was not English, he was managing a learning disability and he is in his 50s.

He started his pursuit of a degree at the Culver City Adult School. He then enrolled at West L.A. where he experienced great academic and personal growth. In his final year, he served as Associated Student Organization president.

In the fall, Reyes will make UCLA home in hopes of going into a field that has provided him with life changing opportunities — education.

After the graduates moved their tassels to the right at commencement, Keeve, Gibson and Reyes move on to their next journey in life setting foot for Portland State, UCLA, and wherever else the world may take them.

Trinity Elliott is a student intern at West Los Angeles College.