Culver City summer music festival to begin

CULVER CITY — Summer breezes, an intimate courtyard, free parking and great music.

That’s the recipe for the 2017 Culver City Boulevard Music Summer Festival.

Boulevard Music presents six free concerts on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. from July 6 through Aug. 10 in the palm-lined courtyard of Culver City’s City Hall.

This year’s series begins July 6 with 2016 Grammy nominated Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands performing country music and bluegrass.

On July 13, Andre Thierry and Zydeco Magic perform zydeco music mixed with blues, jazz and rock.

On July 20, Ricardo Lemvo and Makina Loca play high energy Afro and Cuban rhythms that are great for dancing.

On July 27, the John Jorgenson Quintet performs gypsy jazz.

On Aug, 3, Led Zepagain performs classic rock acoustically with a string quartet.

The series ends Aug. 10 with a mix of country, rock and blues from guitar legend Albert Lee and his band. Lee has played with Emmylou Harris, Eric Clapton and the Everly Brothers in his distinguished career.

Parking is available at one of the city’s parking structures and limited parking is available at City Hall. The first two hours of parking are free with validation.

There are 100 premium reserved seats for sale at $10 per show available at Boulevard Music.

Information: call (310) 398-2583 or visit Boulevard Music’s website at www.boulevardmusic.com.