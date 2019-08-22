Culver City to celebrate Fiesta La Ballona

CULVER CITY — Culver City’s Fiesta La Ballona will be held Aug. 23-25 at Veterans Park, 4117 Overland Avenue.

The city’s annual summer festival features live performances, carnival rides and games, a beer and wine garden, food trucks and a food court, vendor booths showcasing local groups and artisan wares, an aquacade at the Culver City Municipal Plunge, an interactive sustainability information booth and more.

The opening ceremony, with members of the City Council, will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 The ceremony will include special performances by The Culver City High School Marching Band, the Santa Monica Oceanaires and El Marino Rainbow Taiko.

Fiesta hours are 4:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 23; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 24; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 25.

Fiesta-goers are advised that parking is available at Veterans Memorial Complex and Sony Pictures Studios. Attendees are encouraged to bike, walk or take the bus to the event to avoid parking challenges.

Fiesta La Ballona is recognized as a bicycle friendly event.

Food, drinks and other attractions are optional at an additional cost. Carnival rides vary in the number of tickets required. Friday night, starting at p.m., there will be a special offer of two rides for the price of one.

Live entertainment is featured throughout the weekend.

The festival opens with Harbor Party performing yacht rock at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23.

Following the opening ceremonies, Fiesta Palooza featuring three local teen bands — Vision, Point Antagonist and Scuzz — perform from 6:30 to 8:30. Silent Disco closes out the evening.

On Aug. 24, Family Fun Time begins at 10 a.m. with the Kelly School of Traditional Irish Dance, Flat Foot and Fancy Free with Milena Reed and Grupo Folklorico de El Marino performing.

At noon, Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards perform New Orleans swing, followed by Xoro Troptzi, a Belgium heritage dance group; at 1 p.m. and the Silverados, performing country music at 2 p.m.

The Ho’Aloha Polynesian Dancers take the stage at 3 p.m., followed by Mudbud Brass Band at 4 p.m., Ballet Folklorico Flor de Mayo at 5 p.m. and Lady Zep, a Led Zepplin tribute band, at 6 p.m.

On the Edge Dance Studio performs at 7 p.m. and Bumptown closes the night at 8 p.m.

On Aug. 25, Cali Rose and the CC Strummers play ukelele music at 11 a.m. followed by Jessica Fichot, Grupo Folklorico Macias, Conjunto Oye, Shingari School of Rhythm, Paddy’s Pig, Grupo Folklorico La Rosa and Kingston Ska Collective.

Fiesta implements a zero waste program to ensure resource recovery and protect scarce natural resources. The plan encompasses waste reduction, composting, recycling and reuse, changes in consumption habits, and encouraging fiesta participants to view zero waste as a personal evolution in the relationship between waste and people.

The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department and the Fiesta La Ballona Committee organize and produce the event along with the assistance of almost 70 volunteers.

Admission to Fiesta La Ballona is free and more information is available by visiting www.fiestalaballona.org or by calling (310) 253-6650.

Wave Staff Report