Culver Steps adds two commercial ground-floor tenants

CULVER CITY — Hackman Capital Partners has announced that Mendocino Farms and CorePower Yoga have leased ground-floor space at the Culver Steps.

The downtown Culver City development features 45,000 square feet of curated retail space, 80,000 square feet of creative office space, a nearly acre-sized public plaza and a two-level subterranean parking structure. Amazon Studios moved into the entirety of the office portion of the four-story building in mid-July.

“The Culver Steps is at the heart of one of West Los Angeles’ hottest markets, not just for tech and media companies, but for retailers, restaurants and fitness studios,” said Mike Racine, Hackman Capital’s senior vice president of asset management. “We’re thrilled that Mendocino Farms and CorePower Yoga will be joining Amazon Studios here at the project and in Culver City.”

Mendocino Farms will bring to the property a chef-driven menu with craft beers and wines and a family-friendly, fast-casual restaurant environment that features a kids’ corner, a patio built around a living tree and a custom designed interior with grass benches and its signature blue-spotted cow. The Culver Steps will house the restaurant’s 29th location.

“The Culver Steps gives Culver City’s already vibrant downtown a true ‘town square,’” said Mario Del Pero, Mendocino Farms’ co-founder. “As a mission-driven company devoted to creating neighborhood gathering places, we cannot imagine a better location to open our doors and serve the community.”

The Culver Step’s prime location, with its booming, built-in residential and daytime-employee customer base, also was a powerful draw for CorePower Yoga, the largest community of yoga studios in the country with more than 200 locations. The company’s new Culver City location will feature a modern design with two practice rooms and amenities such as changing rooms, showers and lockers.

“We are so excited to be joining the other businesses at The Culver Steps,” said Nicole Pham, area leader for CorePower Yoga. “The Culver City community is a great match for what CorePower Yoga is all about, the belief in living stronger both mentally and physically.”

The Culver Steps, which takes its name from the grand staircase that connects the ground-level plaza to an elevated pavilion, was designed by EYRC Architects. The landscaped stairs also double as amphitheater seating for outdoor events.

SWA Group was the project’s landscape architect, and KPRS Construction served as the general contractor. IDS Real Estate Group is the Culver Steps’ property management firm, and Kennedy Wilson’s Lee Shapiro and Christine Deschaine continue to drive the project’s retail leasing efforts.

“We’re excited to see it all come together and look forward to announcing additional tenants soon,” said Racine.

Hackman Capital Partners is a privately-held real-estate investment and operating company that focuses on buying, renovating and reimaging vintage commercial, industrial and studio properties. The company began by acquiring industrial properties throughout the U.S. and has owned through affiliated entities over 400 buildings totaling 35-plus million square feet.

The company’s notable Southern California projects include the Culver Studios, a historic 14.3-acre television and film studio in downtown Culver City that is home to Amazon Studios; the Beats/Apple Southern California headquarters; and Westwood One Studios in Culver City.

Wave Staff Report