Cynthia Erivo nominated for Oscar for role in ‘Harriet’

LOS ANGELES — After blacks won several major awards the last two years, actress Cynthia Erivo was the only black actor or actress nominated for an Academy Award this year.

Erivo was nominated for her role as Harriet Tubman in “Harriet.”

Powered by Joaquin Phoenix’s gritty performance, “Joker” earned a leading 11 nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, while the mob saga “The Irishman,” the World War I drama “1917” and the Manson-era tale “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” each collected 10 nominations.

All four films scored nominations in the best picture category, along with the high-octane thriller “Ford v Ferrari,” the World War II satire “Jojo Rabbit,” the big-screen adaptation of “Little Women,” the divorce drama “Marriage Story” and the South Korean noir thriller “Parasite.”

Phoenix is the clear front-runner in the best actor category for his haunting portrayal of the title comic-book villain in “Joker.” Adam Driver was nominated for his role as the divorcing husband in “Marriage Story,” as was Leonardo DiCaprio for his portrayal of a once-big-name actor in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Antonio Banderas for “Pain and Glory” and Jonathan Pryce for “The Two Popes.”

Renee Zellweger will provide competition for Erivo for her acclaimed portrayal of Judy Garland in “Judy.”

Scarlett Johansson was nominated for her work opposite Driver in “Marriage Story,” while Charlize Theron earned a nod for her role as Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell.” Saoirse Ronan rounded out the category for her work in “Little Women.”

Brad Pitt leads the list of supporting-actor nominees for his work in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Also nominated were “The Irishman’s” powerhouse pairing of Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, Tom Hanks for his role as Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and Anthony Hopkins for “The Two Popes.”

Johansson is a double-acting nominee, earning a supporting-actress nod for her work in “Jojo Rabbit.” Laura Dern is nominated for her supporting work in “Marriage Story,” along with Margot Robbie for “Bombshell,” Florence Pugh for “Little Women” and Kathy Bates for “Richard Jewell.”

Martin Scorsese added another best-director Oscar nomination to his resume for “The Irishman.” Golden Globe winner Sam Mendes also earned a nod for “1917,” as did Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite,” Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Todd Phillips for “Joker.”

The nomination for Scorsese is the ninth of his career, making him the most-nominated living director. The only director to earn more nominations is William Wyler, who had 12.

In addition to his directing nomination for “Joker,” Phillips also earned a nomination for penning the adapted screenplay for the film, a nomination shared with Scott Silver. Other nominations went to Steven Zaillan for “The Irishman,” Taika Waititi for “Jojo Rabbit,” Gerwig for “Little Women” and Anthony McCarten for “The Two Popes.”

Tarantino earned a nomination for best original screenplay for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” while Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won were nominated for “Parasite.” Other nominations went to Rian Johnson for “Knives Out,” Noah Baumbach for “Marriage Story” and Sam Mendes and Kyrsty Wilson-Cairns for “1917.”

The Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Feb. 9 — the earliest it has ever been held. ABC recently announced that the Dolby Theatre ceremony will again be held without a host, relying instead on musical performances and comedy routines to keep the show moving.

