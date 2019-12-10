Daily Briefing Lead Story News

Daily Briefing: December 10, 2019,

NATION

House Democrats released two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 10. The articles allege that Trump “abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress in its investigation of his conduct against Ukraine,” according to the Washington Post. The House is expected to vote on the articles next week. California congresswoman Maxine Waters, who was one of the first to speak out on impeachment and has been the most vocal, was part of the press conference announcing the articles. 

Source: The Root, The Root, CNN

ENTERTAINMENT

The African American Film Critics Association has named “Us” as its 2019 Film of the Year. Also, Jordan Peele received the award for best director and Lupita Nyongo for best actress. 

In a press release, AAFCA President and Co-Founder Gil Robertson said, “The film’s $255 million global gross is yet another example that inclusive filmmaking resonates big at the box office.” 

Other winners include Eddie Murphy as Best Actor for “Dolemite is My Name,” Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Best Supporting Actress for “Dolemite is My Name,” and Jamie Foxx as Best Supporting Actor for “Just Mercy.”

Source: The Root, Hollywood Reporter

BUSINESS

The Center for Talent Innovation has released a report called, “Being Black in Corporate America,” which outlines how diversity and inclusion efforts at large companies are failing black workers. 

According to the study, only 8% of white-collar professionals are black, and 3.2% of executive-level professionals are black. Also, one in five of the black professionals surveyed believe that their race keeps them from getting the jobs they deserve within their companies. 

Source: The Root, New York Times

NEWS

The head of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has been suspended after instructing a deputy to act like a white supremacist during a staged traffic stop. 

According to the Washington Post, during a traffic stop set up to get the photo and fingerprints of a murder suspect, Capt. Penny Phillips ordered the deputy to act like a “grumpy old man … [a] white supremacist … the neo-Nazi who’s picking on the black guy riding the bike.” 

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has opened an internal investigation and relieved Phillips of her post as commander of the major crimes and narcotics unit. 

Source: The Root, Blavity

