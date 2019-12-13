Daily Briefing: December 12, 2019,

Daily Briefing Entertainment Lead Story Music News

The Library of Congress announced Dec. 11 that 25 new films will be added to its National Film Registry for 2019. 

Five of the films were written by, directed by, and/or star black people: Prince’s “Purple Rain,” Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” the documentaries “I Am Somebody” and “George Washington Carver at Tuskegee Institute,” and Oscar Mischeaux’s “Body and Soul.” 

In addition to “Purple Rain”’s addition to the National Film Registry, the film’s soundtrack is also currently in the Library of Congress Recording Registry. 

Source: The Root, Deadline

ENTERTAINMENT

Singer/rapper Lizzo was named Time Magazine’s Entertainer of the Year for 2019 on Dec. 11.

In a video included with the announcement, Lizzo said, “being a black woman is popping, but right now in mainstream culture we’re finally getting a little bit more respect and getting our due.” 

Time also honored 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, naming her Person of the Year for 2019. 

Source: Blavity, USA Today

NEWS

A group of doctors who were protesting issues at the border were detained by federal authorities Dec. 10. 

The doctors from groups including Doctors for Camp Closure and Never Again Action began protesting after immigration authorities stopped them from giving flu vaccines to migrant children. 

They were detained after blocking an entrance to the U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Section Headquarters by lying on the ground. According to The Root, at least three children have died from flu complications while detained by Border Patrol since 2018. 

Source: The Root, Los Angeles Times

