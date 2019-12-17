Daily Briefing: December 16, 2019,

NATION

Jazmine Headley of New York has agreed to a $625,000 settlement for an incident last year when a New York police officer forcefully pulled her year-old son from her arms during a visit to a New York Human Resources Administration office.

The incident occurred in December 2018 when Headley decided to sit on the floor after waiting three hours at the benefits office, after which she was arrested and spent two days at Riker’s Island.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration announced Dec. 13 that it would pay $625,000 to settle her lawsuit against the city, and restored her public benefits.

Source: The Root, BET

ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Orlando Jones announced in a video Dec. 14 that he was fired Sept. 10 from the popular TV show “American Gods.” He claimed that the new showrunner, a white man, thought his character sends “the wrong message for black America.”

In “American Gods,” Jones played a trickster god named Mr. Nancy, based on Anansi the Spider from African mythology, and was well known for his speeches on racism in America. Jones also raised concerns about FreemantleMedia, the production company that produces “American Gods,” which also produces “America’s Got Talent,” the show that fired Gabrielle Union earlier this month.

Source: The Root, Hollywood Reporter

SPORTS

Micheal Vick will still serve as a 2020 NFL Pro Bowl Legends captain, despite petitions for his removal that have gained more than 1.2 million combined signatures.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at a press conference Dec. 12 that Vick has “paid a heavy price [and] has been accountable” for his role in a criminal dogfighting operation in 2007.

Since his conviction and federal prison sentence, Vick has worked with animal rights activists, and supported the Animal Fighting Spectator Prohibition Act in 2014.

Source: BET, Sports Illustrated

IN THE NEWS

James Robert Kennedy of South Carolina, the inspiration for the Cuba Gooding Jr. film “Radio,” died Dec. 15 at the age of 73. Kennedy was a favorite of the TL Hanna High School football team, who would mimic the coaches’ signals and play-calling at games and wore a transistor radio like a coach.

Gooding Jr. won an NAACP Image Award for his portrayal of Kennedy in the 2003 film.

Source: The Root, BET