Daily Briefing: December 17, 2019,

NEWS

Lanisha Bratcher of North Carolina is facing up to 19 months in prison because she voted in the 2016 presidential election while on probation.

Bratcher was not aware that she did not have the right to vote in North Carolina until after she finished her probation. According to the Fayetteville Observer, North Carolina implemented the law after the Civil War as black people gained political power, and the law mainly impacts black residents.

Source: The Root, Blavity

LOCAL

Rosa Porto, founder of Porto’s Bakery & Cafe, died Dec. 13 at age 89.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Porto was born in Manzanillo, Cuba, and came to Los Angeles in the early 1970s. After many years of selling cakes out of her house in both Cuba and L.A., she opened the first Porto’s on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park in 1976.

The bakery is best known for its empanadas, potato balls and guava pastries, and it remains a family business to this day.

Porto is survived by her husband of 64 years, three children, and seven grandchildren.

Source: LA Times, LA Daily News

NATION

A team of forensic archaeologists in Tulsa, Oklahoma, announced Dec. 16 that they found “anomalies … consistent with mass graves” at Oaklawn Cemetery.

With this discovery the scientists are closer to identifying the site as a mass grave for hundreds of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre. During the incident also known as the Tulsa Race Riots, it is estimated that as many as 300 black people were killed in a prolonged assault on the black neighborhood Greenwood, known then as “Black Wall Street.”

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum opened an investigation into the city’s mass graves last year.

Source: The Root, Blavity