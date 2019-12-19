Daily Briefing: December 18, 2019,

ENTERTAINMENT

“Live In Front of a Studio Audience,” the one-night remake of “Good Times” with today’s popular actors, will air Dec. 18 at 8 pm on ABC.

The cast will include Viola Davis as Florida Evans, Jay Pharaoh as J.J. Evans, Tiffany Haddish as Willona Woods and Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson performing the iconic theme song. This year’s rendition of “Live In Front of a Studio Audience” also will include a remake of “All in the Family.”

Source: The Root, Variety

LOCAL

The MyShake app, California’s new earthquake early warning smartphone app, sent out its first alert on Dec. 17 for a magnitude 4.3 earthquake in the mountains between the Central Coast and San Joaquin Valley.

More than 40 people received the warning for the small earthquake and there was no reported damage.

The app relies on the U.S. Geological Survey’s ShakeAlert system, which gathers data from ground sensors. There is also an app specific to LA County called ShakeAlertLA.

Source: Los Angeles Times, KTLA

NATIONAL

Protests broke out around the country Dec. 17 on what was named on social media #ImpeachmentEve.

The rallies called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on the night before the House of Representatives voted on abuse of power and obstruction of justice charges.

Multiple rallies in Los Angeles started at 5:30 p.m. at Grand Park, West Hollywood Park, Tongva Park in Santa Monica, and the Sherman Oaks Galleria.

Source: NBC Los Angeles, The Root, CNN