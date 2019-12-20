Daily Briefing: December 19, 2019

ENTERTAINMENT

The fictional kingdom of Wakanda from Marvel’s “Black Panther” was listed as a free trade agreement partner on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s official Agricultural Tariff Tracker. It was taken down as of Dec. 18.

USDA spokesman Mike Illenberg told NBC News that Wakanda was included as a test file to “ensure that the system [was] running properly. The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down.”

According to the Internet Archive, Wakanda first appeared on the site around June 10.

Source: The Root, NBC News

SPORTS

Football coach Herman Boone, the inspiration behind the Denzel Washington film “Remember the Titans,” died Dec. 18 at the age of 84.

Boone led the T.C. Williams High School football team to a state championship in 1971 and helped combat racism within the efforts to desegregate the Alexandria, Virginia, school district.

Washington won a BET Award and a NAACP Image Award for portraying Boone in the 2000 film.

Source: The Root, ESPN

NEWS

Legislation was introduced in Congress to help address rising suicide rates in black teens was introduced on Dec. 17.

The Pursuing Equity in Mental Health Act of 2019, introduced by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, would invest over a billion dollars into improving mental health care for black youth.

This act comes soon after a report put out by the Congressional Black Caucus found that suicide rates have gone up for black youth more than any other group.

Source: The Root, CBS News