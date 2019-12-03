Daily Briefing: December 2, 2019,

Barbara Hillary, the first Black woman to reach the North and South poles died Nov. 30 at the age of 88.

The retired nurse was 75 when she reached the North Pole in 2007, and 79 when she reached the South Pole in 2011. According to her obituary in the New York Times, Hillary had survived breast cancer in her 20s and lung cancer in her 60s and had decided to try to reach the North Pole after she “learned that no African-American woman had ever made it.”

Source: The Root, BET, New York Times

A statue of Rosa Parks was unveiled Dec. 1 in a Rosa Parks Day ceremony in Montgomery, Alabama’s Court Square.

This year was the second year Montgomery celebrated Rosa Parks Day, marking the day she refused to give up her bus seat to a white man in 1955. During the ceremony, Montgomery’s current and first black mayor, Steven Reed, said, “[Parks] was a consummate contributor to equality and did so with a quiet humility that is an example for all of us.”

Source: Essence, CNN

ENTERTAINMENT

Late R&B singer Aaliyah Haughton’s full discography will reportedly be released on streaming services in 2020. According to The Pop Hub, Aaliyah’s uncle, Barry Hankerson, tweeted a hint via his private account that he will release the discography on Jan. 16, 2020, after holding the music under his Blackground Records label and refusing to make it available for streaming.

The reported release date would have been the late singer’s 41st birthday.

Source: The Root, Revolt TV

SPORTS

San Francisco 49ers cornerback and Compton native Richard Sherman paid off the school lunch debt of 60 students at Cabrillo Middle School in Santa Clara on Nov. 23.

According to a press release, Sherman gave the school’s principal Stan Garber a check for $7,491.27 to pay off the school’s cafeteria debt.

Sherman’s charity, Blanket Coverage – The Richard Sherman Family Foundation, said in a letter to the school, “The last thing any child should have to worry about is being able to afford eating breakfast or lunch at school.”

Source: BET, The Root

