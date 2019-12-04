Daily Briefing Lead Story

Daily Briefing: December 3, 2019,

NEWS

According to multiple reports, Kamala Harris is suspending her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. Her announcement came Dec. 3 after months of low poll numbers and widespread layoffs of her campaign staffers. 

According to the New York Times, she told supporters in an email that she “lacked the money needed to fully finance a competitive campaign.” 

Harris also said, “my campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue,” in a statement released on Medium. 

Source: New York Times, Politico, The Root

LOCAL

Los Angeles City Council elected Nury Martinez of District 6 to become the council’s next president. 

Martinez will be the first Latina president of the council, and the first woman president since 1983. Current President Herb Wesson backed Martinez for council president after he resigned to focus on his run for the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. 

Martinez, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, grew up in Pacoima, and now represents the northeast San Fernando Valley. 

Source: LA Magazine, ABC7

NATIONAL

The Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, voted Nov. 25 in favor of a plan to fund race-based reparations for all black residents through a tax on the sale of cannabis. 

Alderman Robin Rue Simmons, who represents the city’s 5th ward, proposed the plan in light of Illinois becoming the latest state to legalize recreational marijuana last June. 

According to Simmons, the plan came from the idea that black residents should “disproportionately benefit from the sale of cannabis because they have been disproportionately affected by the policing of marijuana.” 

Source: The Washington Post, The Grio

ENTERTAINMENT

Lil Nas X has made Forbes’ list of Highest Paid Country Acts in 2019, thanks to the success of his song “Old Town Road.” 

He is the first person of color and the first openly gay man to make it onto the list, ranking No. 18 with $14 million in pre-tax income this year. 

“Old Town Road,” which features Billy Ray Cyrus, spent 19 weeks on the Billboard charts, became the longest No. 1 single in history. and has been nominated for multiple Grammys. 

Source: Blavity, Vibe

