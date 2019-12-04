Daily Briefing: December 4, 2019,

LOCAL

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating body cam footage that caught a police officer allegedly groping a dead woman’s breasts.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the officer had turned off his body camera before groping the corpse, but a two-minute recording buffer still recorded him. The footage was found as part of a review of police protocol in random body cam recordings that did not involve an arrest.

The officer in the footage has been placed on leave.

Brandt Jean received an award from the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration for his courtroom hug of Amber Guyger.

Brandt Jean is the 18-year-old brother of Botham Jean, a Dallas man who was fatally shot in his own apartment by Guyger, a former police officer.

When receiving the award, Brandt Jean said, “After being found guilty by a jury of her peers, sentenced under the law, Miss Guyger needed to be forgiven and I needed to be free from the burden of unforgiveness.”

Six-year-old ballet dancer Charlotte Nebres prepares for auditioning as boys and girls ages 6 to 7 try out for The School of American Ballet Winter Term at the P.S. 124 Yung Wing school in New York’s Chinatown on April 16, 2015. The School of American Ballet was established in 1934 and is one of the premier ballet academies in the United States. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

New York City Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” has cast its first black lead since the production premiered in 1954.

Charlotte Nebres, 11, will be one of four ballerinas dancing Marie, the heroine of “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker,” throughout the show’s run. Nebres told the New York Times that she’s been inspired by Misty Copeland, who became the first Black female principal dancer for the American Ballet Theater in 2015.

A new study shows that following a vegan diet for five weeks may decrease risk of heart disease.

In the study presented to the American Heart Association, 50 African Americans ate vegan meals delivered to their homes. The meals had no meat, seafood, or dairy, and were low in sodium and calories.

After the meals, patients whose risk for cardiovascular disease was tested before and after the meal period saw their risk fall by about 19%.

