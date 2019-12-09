Daily Briefing: December 9, 2019,

ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Juice Wrld, died Dec. 8 after suffering a seizure at Chicago Midway airport.

According to TMZ, the 21-year-old Chicago rapper died shortly after being rushed to the hospital. Wrld, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, broke out last year with his hit “Lucid Dreams.” Rappers who honored the artist on social media include Drake, Chance the Rapper, Meek Mill and Lil Nas X.

Source: The Root, Blavity

HOLIDAYS

A Methodist church in Southern California unveiled a nativity scene that depicts Jesus, Mary and Joseph as detained refugees.

According to CBS News, the display at Claremont United Methodist Church east of Los Angeles shows “classic nativity figurines of Joseph and Mary in cages on either side of a cage containing the manger of Jesus.” The church’s Rev. Karen Clark Ristine says the church designs its outdoor nativity scene to cover a current societal issue.

Their past nativity scenes have included a gay couple, and Trayvon Martin as Jesus in the manger.

Source: CBS News, CNN

NATIONAL

Former Kennesaw State University cheerleader Tommia Dean was awarded a $145,000 settlement after receiving backlash for kneeling during the national anthem. She filed the lawsuit against the university’s then-President Sam Olens and members of the athletic department faculty, after she and four other cheerleaders who kneeled were banned from being on the field during the national anthem.

The students decided to kneel after seeing Colin Kaepernick’s 2016 NFL protest.

Source: Blavity, BET

WORLD

Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa won the Miss Universe 2019 pageant, which took place Dec. 8 at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Tunzi is a public relations professional and activist, whose platform is focused on fighting gender-based violence and gender stereotypes.

With Tunzi’s win, all four major pageant titles are held by black women: Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, Miss USA 2019 Chelsie Kryst, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, and Miss Teen USA 2019 Kaliegh Garris.

Source: The Root, Blavity