Daily Briefing: November 18, 2019

NEWS

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg apologized for his controversial stop-and-frisk policy at a campaign event at the Christian Cultural Center, an African-American megachurch in Brooklyn. 

At the peak of stop-and-frisk, 90% of people stopped were innocent, and 87% were black or Latino. Bloomberg’s apology was seen by many as a too-little, too-late peace offering that came after rumors started that he will run for president in 2020. 

Sources: The Root, Forbes

ENTERTAINMENT

The 2019 BET Soul Train Music Awards aired Nov. 17,hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell of “Martin.” 

Chris Brown, Cardi B, Lizzo, Summer Walker, and Beyonce, featuring Blue Ivy, won the night’s biggest awards. 

The event included performances by Wale, Kelly Price, SiR, and Yolanda Adams. Special performances included a medley by Yolanda Adams, and a tribute to hitmakers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis that reunited Morris Day and The Time. 

Sources: Essence, The Root

SPORTS

The Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 122-101 as Kobe Bryant sat courtside. It was the first game Bryant attended this season, and Lebron James put on a show for him, earning a triple double in the process.

  James interacted with Bryant throughout the game, at one point going to greet him and then immediately after scoring a three-pointer. Bryant also greeted Dwight Howard, who’s on his second stint as a Laker. 

Sources: ESPN, LA Times

BUSINESS

Chick-fil-A will no longer donate money to two anti-LGBTQ organizations. 

The fast-food chain announced Nov. 18 that its charitable foundation will exclusively donate to charities that focus on education, homelessness and hunger. 

They are ending donations to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, both of which have spoken against homosexuality and same-sex marriage. 

Sources: CNN, CNBC

Pluria

