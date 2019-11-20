Daily Briefing: November 20, 2019

ENTERTAINMENT

The 2020 Grammy nominations were announced this morning.

Singer-songwriter Lizzo received the most nominations with eight including all of the four major categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Lil Nas X received six nominations for his country-rap collaboration “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus and his debut album, 7.

Also, rapper Nipsey Hustle received three posthumous nominations for his songs “Racks in the Middle” and “Higher,” featuring John Legend and DJ Khaled.

Source: The Root, Hollywood Reporter

NEWS

Nov. 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day to mourn transgender people who have died from violence and raise awareness of the fight to protect trans lives. So far 21 trans or gender non-comforting people have been killed in America, and all but two of them have been black transgender women.

The founder of the day, Gwendolyn Ann Smith, wrote in a 2012 op-ed for Huffington Post, “We should be working every day for all of us, living or dead.”

Source: The Root, Zora

NEWS

Pacific Gas & Electric shut off power for about 450,000 people on Nov. 20 to prevent wildfires as strong winds and dry weather rolled through Northern California. Eighteen counties are affected by the outages, starting with areas around Santa Rosa and Shasta, with the possibility of shut-offs in the northern Sierra foothills later in the day.

PG&E is expected to restore electricity by Nov. 21. The utility has come under scrutiny because of the shutdowns, with Gov. Gavin Newsom saying the state could take over the utility if it doesn’t pull itself out of bankruptcy.

Source: LA Times, CNN

HEALTH

According to a new study, shooting victims are more likely to struggle with unemployment, alcohol and drug abuse, and post-traumatic stress disorder years after being shot.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania tested 183 people who had been treated in the university’s trauma center in Philadelphia for gunshot wounds. They found that among victims of gun violence, even those who have minor injuries “experience adverse physical and mental function outcomes years after being shot.”

Source: Washington Post, Newsweek