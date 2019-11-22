Daily Briefing: November 22, 2019

NEWS

The gun used in the Saugus High School shooting Nov. 14 was found to be a “ghost gun,” an unregistered “kit gun” that was assembled using plastic parts. L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the gun does not have a serial number to track, and “exists completely outside of the regulatory scheme of federal and state law.”

The 16-year-old gunman killed two students and injured three others, before shooting himself.

Source: USA Today, CNN

MEDIA

Hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs released a statement regarding the Comcast Supreme Court case after his company Revolt TV was mentioned in the proceedings.

In the statement, he gives his support to Entertainment Studios Network founder Byron Allen, who is suing Comcast for racial discrimination, alleging that Comcast refused to show his cable channels partly because they’re black-owned.

Comcast named Revolt TV as an example of its diverse business practices, but Combs said the support Comcast gave was “not the level of support needed to build a successful African-American-owned network.

Source: The Root, Blavity

SPORTS

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett alleges that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur prior to their on-field fight Nov. 14.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely after taking off Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him with it during the fight. At an appeal hearing Nov. 20, Garrett claimed that Rudolph directed a racial slur at him, which led to the fight. Black NFL fans were angry that Rudolph wasn’t also suspended, since the full video shows that Rudolph also tried to take off Garrett’s helmet.

Source: Blavity, BET